Travis Kelce Couldn't be Happier About This Star's Mom Becoming "a Full Swiftie"
All was revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of his 'New Heights' podcast.
Taylor Swift fans have long been hoping that the pop star will make a guest appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, and although their predictions that she'd star in a New Year's episode were proven wrong, Swifties did get a special surprise from one major sports star.
"I'm not gonna beat around the bush, guys. This is a big one," Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, said to kick off the episode, seemingly playing with fans who thought Swift would be the surprise guest. However, after sharing that the woman has "one of the busiest schedules out there," the duo announced that WNBA star Caitlin Clark would be joining them for the Jan. 2 episode.
While it wasn't Swift herself who showed up, Clark admitted that she'd successfully made her mom into a "full Swiftie" after last year's historic Eras Tour.
The Indiana Fever player used one of Travis and Jason's favorite words, "electric," to describe the atmosphere at the Eras Tour. "My mom was begging me to take her,” she admitted. "She’s like ‘I gotta go, like, everyone’s talking about it!'" Clark said.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year shared that she attended two out of the three Indianapolis shows last year, and since she lives "right next to Lucas Oil" stadium, she stood on her balcony "trying to listen" on the only night she didn't attend the tour. And although she didn't meet Swift during the shows, she did get to hang out with Travis.
In a December TIME story, the Fever player shared that the "Down Bad" singer gifted her "four bags of Eras Tour merchandise" and a letter saying how she "was inspiring to watch from afar." Clark also met the pop star's mom during one of the shows and was even invited to go to a Chiefs game with Swift.
"Obviously it's just a great show and a lot of fun," Clark said on New Heights. "Full Swiftie, I turned my mom into a full Swiftie now."
"Nice!" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exclaimed, grinning ear to ear, while his big brother added in his own "nice!" too. The basketball star also shared that her cousins joined her (and her newly minted Swiftie mom) for the fun in Indianapolis.
Clark shared that while she attended two nights in a row in Indianapolis, she'd gone to a prior Eras Tour concert "early on when Taylor first went on tour" with "some college friends" in Minnesota. "We had a good time together."
"It's hard not to have a good time," Jason replied with a laugh. Wise words indeed.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
