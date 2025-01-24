If you're interested in an honest answer to the question, "What's it really like to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift?" then you're in the right place.

Few inside the Swift inner circle ever go on the record about the singer, but one of Travis Kelce's friends, WWE star Baron Corbin, just did during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

In the interview, Corbin, whose real name is Tom Pestock, shared the best and worst things about his own experience attending a Chiefs game with Swift back in December 2023, when Kelce invited him to watch a game in his suite after the pair met at a charity event and immediately hit it off.

"We’re, like, buds now," he said of Kelce, before getting into his experience at the game (per the Daily Mail). "We went.. and then either my uncle or my brother was like, ‘I wonder if Taylor’s going to be here,’ and as they say it, she was in the room."

Like most people who go on the record about a Swift encounter, Corbin reported that the singer was friendly, warm and inviting.

"My brother's freaking a little bit but she just walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug," he said. "And gives us a hug. It was like you were instantly family."

While Corbin had nothing but high praise about his actual encounter with Swift, he admitted that there was one downside of watching the game from the same suite as the singer at Arrowhead Stadium—and that was the madness that comes with being anywhere near her in a public place.

"It's crazy because I wanted out of that suite for a little while. Dude, it’s just mobs of people standing outside the suite just taking selfies of Taylor," he explained. "That was different magnitude. You felt like everyone in the stadium was staring at you because you're standing behind her."

Overall, though, the WWE star had nothing but glowing things to say about watching the Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills alongside Swift.

Taylor Swift reacting along with the rest of the instant fam in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I had conversations with her. Super dope, super humble. Down to earth," he added. "And it’s all Kelce's buddies from high school and home and they're all super cool. Nobody's got egos in there."

As a bonus bit of Swift intel, Corbin also opened up about attending a Christmas party with Kelce and Swift after the game, where the singer apparently continued to be the epitome of normalcy, in spite of also being one of the most famous people on the planet.

"Travis threw a little Christmas party. We hung out, went to the bar," he said, pointing out that he didn't know what Swift's drink of choice was at the holiday bash. "She’s just a regular human that’s probably the most influential person in the world right now. And unbelievably talented."