Travis Kelce’s Friend Revealed the Best and Worst Things About Watching a Chiefs Game with Taylor Swift
Best: She treats you like you're "instantly family."
If you're interested in an honest answer to the question, "What's it really like to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift?" then you're in the right place.
Few inside the Swift inner circle ever go on the record about the singer, but one of Travis Kelce's friends, WWE star Baron Corbin, just did during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.
In the interview, Corbin, whose real name is Tom Pestock, shared the best and worst things about his own experience attending a Chiefs game with Swift back in December 2023, when Kelce invited him to watch a game in his suite after the pair met at a charity event and immediately hit it off.
"We’re, like, buds now," he said of Kelce, before getting into his experience at the game (per the Daily Mail). "We went.. and then either my uncle or my brother was like, ‘I wonder if Taylor’s going to be here,’ and as they say it, she was in the room."
Like most people who go on the record about a Swift encounter, Corbin reported that the singer was friendly, warm and inviting.
"My brother's freaking a little bit but she just walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug," he said. "And gives us a hug. It was like you were instantly family."
A post shared by Corbin (@tompestock)
A photo posted by on
While Corbin had nothing but high praise about his actual encounter with Swift, he admitted that there was one downside of watching the game from the same suite as the singer at Arrowhead Stadium—and that was the madness that comes with being anywhere near her in a public place.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"It's crazy because I wanted out of that suite for a little while. Dude, it’s just mobs of people standing outside the suite just taking selfies of Taylor," he explained. "That was different magnitude. You felt like everyone in the stadium was staring at you because you're standing behind her."
Overall, though, the WWE star had nothing but glowing things to say about watching the Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills alongside Swift.
"I had conversations with her. Super dope, super humble. Down to earth," he added. "And it’s all Kelce's buddies from high school and home and they're all super cool. Nobody's got egos in there."
As a bonus bit of Swift intel, Corbin also opened up about attending a Christmas party with Kelce and Swift after the game, where the singer apparently continued to be the epitome of normalcy, in spite of also being one of the most famous people on the planet.
"Travis threw a little Christmas party. We hung out, went to the bar," he said, pointing out that he didn't know what Swift's drink of choice was at the holiday bash. "She’s just a regular human that’s probably the most influential person in the world right now. And unbelievably talented."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
These Are the Only 2025 Denim Trends Worth Investing In
I found them on sale for less than $200.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
45 Designer Accessories That Are Giving Rich-Girl Vacation Energy
Luxury bags, sunglasses, hats, and more to complete your vacation wardrobe.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Ethan Slater Shared a Rare Look at His and Ariana Grande’s Relationship as She Celebrated Her First-Ever Oscar Nomination
No caption needed.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Just Revealed a Gift Travis Kelce Had Made for Taylor Swift’s Birthday
She's just very casually dropping inner circle knowledge.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Matty Healy Responds to Rumors He's Written Songs About Taylor Swift Romance for New The 1975 Album
"Keep your head up princess, your tiara is falling."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Brought Her Whole Family and Travis Kelce's Parents Together at the Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Game
And they looked like one big, happy family.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Helps Him to Be the "Best Version" of Himself
"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship," the NFL player said in a new interview.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He's "Here to Support" Taylor Swift's Creativity and Happy to Be Her "Motivator"
"I'm here to see where it can go."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Explained Why He Doesn’t Want a Fall Wedding on His 'New Heights' Podcast
The Kelce brothers both have very strong opinions about wedding planning.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Teared Up While Describing Being Compared to Taylor Swift by Strangers Online
"It makes me question, just like my overall value as a as a person, as a partner," she said of being compared to Swift.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Shares Thoughts on NYC Trip With Taylor Swift, Says He "Didn't Do Anything" for New Year's Eve
“I love the big city."
By Kristin Contino Published