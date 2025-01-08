Travis Kelce Shares Thoughts on NYC Trip With Taylor Swift, Says He "Didn't Do Anything" for New Year's Eve

“I love the big city."

Travis Kelce wearing a white hoodie and red Chiefs hat next to a photo of Travis Kelce wearing a red jacket and pants holding hands with Taylor Swift wearing a black coat and dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast returned with a bang for 2025 featuring an episode with Caitlin Clark, and during the duo's second episode of the new year, they dished on what they got up to over the holidays—including a brief mention of Travis's trip to NYC with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Looking back on their Christmas and New Year's Eve festivities, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't get into too much detail, telling his big brother Jason, “Is this...are we catching up with…what are…uh, what did I…I went...?”

Finally, Travis, 35, shared, “I didn’t do anything for New Year’s. I was stuck working on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s. And yeah, that’s all I got.”

In response, Jason—who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year—said, "Well you went to New York," referring to Travis's trip to spend time with Swift and attend her friend Ashley Avignone’s birthday party on Dec. 28.

“I did go to New York,” the Chiefs star shared. “I had some delicious food and got to see the big city which I fucking absolutely love. Love the big city."

Playoff Preview, Rest vs. Records, and Blind Ranking the Best Plays of the NFL Season | Ep 121 - YouTube Playoff Preview, Rest vs. Records, and Blind Ranking the Best Plays of the NFL Season | Ep 121 - YouTube
Travis Kelce wearing a blue printed shirt and blue pants holding hands with Taylor Swift wearing a tan trench coat and short black skirt with a sheer corset

Swift and Kelce enjoyed another NYC date night in October.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Travis didn't elaborate on what he did with his pop star girlfriend in the Big Apple or even mention her name. According to Page Six, the pair celebrated a "romantic" and quiet New Year's Eve in Kansas City, Missouri ahead of his multiple work obligations, so it sounds like a quiet night at home was in order.

“Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight," a source said. "It was very romantic.”

While he didn't mention Taylor on the Jan. 8 episode of New Heights, during last week's episode, Indiana Fever player Clark opened up about her fun nights at the Eras Tour in 2024.

"My mom was begging me to take her,” she shared. "She’s like ‘I gotta go, like, everyone’s talking about it!'"

Clark, who attended two nights of the pop star's Indianapolis, Indiana shows, continued, "Obviously it's just a great show and a lot of fun. Full Swiftie, I turned my mom into a full Swiftie now."

