Travis Kelce Shares Thoughts on NYC Trip With Taylor Swift, Says He "Didn't Do Anything" for New Year's Eve
“I love the big city."
Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast returned with a bang for 2025 featuring an episode with Caitlin Clark, and during the duo's second episode of the new year, they dished on what they got up to over the holidays—including a brief mention of Travis's trip to NYC with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Looking back on their Christmas and New Year's Eve festivities, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't get into too much detail, telling his big brother Jason, “Is this...are we catching up with…what are…uh, what did I…I went...?”
Finally, Travis, 35, shared, “I didn’t do anything for New Year’s. I was stuck working on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s. And yeah, that’s all I got.”
In response, Jason—who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year—said, "Well you went to New York," referring to Travis's trip to spend time with Swift and attend her friend Ashley Avignone’s birthday party on Dec. 28.
“I did go to New York,” the Chiefs star shared. “I had some delicious food and got to see the big city which I fucking absolutely love. Love the big city."
However, Travis didn't elaborate on what he did with his pop star girlfriend in the Big Apple or even mention her name. According to Page Six, the pair celebrated a "romantic" and quiet New Year's Eve in Kansas City, Missouri ahead of his multiple work obligations, so it sounds like a quiet night at home was in order.
“Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight," a source said. "It was very romantic.”
While he didn't mention Taylor on the Jan. 8 episode of New Heights, during last week's episode, Indiana Fever player Clark opened up about her fun nights at the Eras Tour in 2024.
"My mom was begging me to take her,” she shared. "She’s like ‘I gotta go, like, everyone’s talking about it!'"
Clark, who attended two nights of the pop star's Indianapolis, Indiana shows, continued, "Obviously it's just a great show and a lot of fun. Full Swiftie, I turned my mom into a full Swiftie now."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
