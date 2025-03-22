Zendaya’s Half-Sister Says She's Worried She Won’t Be Invited to Her Wedding to Tom Holland Over a Family Rift
The rift has nothing to do with Holland, who the whole family apparently loves.
Just when it was starting to seem like Zendaya and Tom Holland had literally zero problems in any aspect of their lives, one of the Euphoria star's relatives is here to remind us that everyone has some behind-the-scenes drama—especially when it comes to family.
The unexpected family tea comes courtesy of Zendaya's 51-year-old half-sister, Latonja Coleman. Although the women share the same father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, they didn't grow up spending much time together, thanks to their roughly 23-year age gap—and their father's less-than-close relationship with Latonja's mother (he went on to have five more kids—Katianna, Annabella, Kaylee, Austin and Julien—with his second partner before his relationship with Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer).
In a new interview with The Sun, Coleman opened up about the complicated family dynamic—and revealed that she wishes she were closer to her famous younger sibling.
To be clear, Coleman doesn't claim to be estranged from Zendaya—it's more that she feels like any messages she tries to get to her half-sister don't seem to be delivered. In her interview with The Sun, Coleman, who lives in Roseville, California, revealed that she's only seen Zendaya in-person twice in the last seven years. The two shared what Coleman describes as a very brief moment at their grandmother's funeral in January, and before that, the 51-year-old says she hadn't seen Zendaya since Thanksgiving 2018.
“I saw Zendaya at my grandmother’s funeral last month," she said, before admitted that their awkward interaction made her feel more like a fan than family. "When I tried to talk to her, she just gave me a one-arm hug. It felt like I was just a fan."
Coleman went on to reveal that she previously battled cancer and that, although she tried to get in touch with Zendaya after she was diagnosed, other family members "slammed the door on me."
“It feels like I’m the black sheep of the family. They’ve pushed me out," she said, attributing her outsider status largely to her strained relationship with her father and pointing out that other members of the extended family are much closer.
“Zendaya is very active with my other sister and brother’s kids, but my grandkids don’t even know her. They think she’s just from the Disney Channel," Coleman said. "I don’t even tell people anymore that she’s my sister. I’m ashamed of my dad and how he raised us."
Coleman also stressed that she doesn't blame Zendaya for the strained situation and that she wishes they were closer.
“I don’t want her money. I just want to be in her life, to show her that I love her and support her," Coleman said. "Whatever I can contribute to her life, I would love to do it.”
As much as she hopes for a chance to support Zendaya and contribute to her life, Coleman told The Sun that she doesn't expect the opportunity to do so when her half-sister ties the knot with Holland—something that's especially sad because she met the actor at that Thanksgiving celebration in 2018, where he thoroughly charmed the entire Coleman family, it seems.
“They've been together for quite some time and I actually met him on Thanksgiving of 2018. He's really, really cool," Coleman said of her meeting with Holland. “He's down-to-earth and my family likes him. They just look like an odd couple because he's so short and she's so tall—but other than that, I think he’s the one for her.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
