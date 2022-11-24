Zendaya and Tom Holland Are "Planning for a Real Future Together," Source Says

Zendaya and Tom Holland's beautiful romance isn't slowing down anytime soon, to my great joy.
Apparently, the lovebirds' relationship is "serious and permanent," a source recently told Us Weekly.
"They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," the insider claimed.
Zendaya and her British beau, who star together in the newest Spider-Man series, were surrounded by dating rumors for years before they made their romance public.
In the summer of 2021, they were photographed kissing in a car, before Holland dedicated a beautiful Instagram post to Zendaya for her birthday, in which he called her "my MJ." This seemed to be the first real clue that the two were actually an item.
Then, Zendaya gushed about Holland in an interview, calling him "a fun time" and "very charismatic."
From then on, they have seemed to confirm their relationship in a million different adorable ways. There was even talk of them having bought a house together in London, but the actor later denied the reports.
Still, it looks like their relationship just keeps progressing and, if Us Weekly's source isn't mistaken, buying a house doesn't sound like it would be off the cards for the pair.
Meanwhile, Zendaya has three upcoming releases to look forward to: cult TV show Euphoria's third season, and movies Dune: Part Two and Challengers. She's also doing great things in fashion, starring in various Valentino campaigns like the style icon she is.
As for Holland, he's set to star in an as yet untitled Spider-Man sequel and a TV show titled The Crowded Room. All good things!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
