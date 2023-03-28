Athleta promo codes for March 2023

These 15 Athleta promo codes can help lower the cost of women's athleticwear & swimwear.

Athleta
code
Nab 20% off orders when you spend $150 using this Athleta discount code
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Athleta
code
Score 20% off women's activewear when you spend $150 with this Athleta promo code
Ends: Sun 9 Apr 2023
Athleta
Claim 20% off your next order when you subscribe to the Athleta newsletter
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
Athleta
Score 20% off your next purchase when you sign up to an Athleta Rewards Credit Card
Ends: Thu 31 Aug 2023
Athleta
Take advantage of free shipping when you spend $50 at Athleta
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
Athleta
Shop Athleta gift cards from $10
Ends: Fri 30 Jun 2023
Athleta
Knock up to 60% off sports bras in the Athleta activewear sale
Ends: Tue 11 Apr 2023
Athleta
Take up to 60% off activewear in the Athleta Girl sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Athleta
Shop up to 60% off women's jackets & vests in the Athleta activewear sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Athleta
Score up to 54% off sports tights in the Athleta activewear sale
Ends: Tue 11 Apr 2023
Athleta
Grab 25% off select camis & tees in the Athleta sleep sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Athleta
Grab 25% off select shorts & pants in the Athleta sleep sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Athleta
Take 25% off running shorts in the Athleta activewear sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Athleta
Get 25% off select dresses & rompers in the Athleta apparel sale
Ends: Tue 11 Apr 2023
Athleta
Enjoy 25% off select bikinis in the Athleta swim sale
Ends: Mon 10 Apr 2023
Ash Hill
By Ash Hill
last updated

FAQs

Does Athleta offer free shipping?

Athleta offers free shipping under certain conditions. Regular customers must pay a standard shipping fee. However, Athleta Rewards members are eligible for free shipping on orders totaling at least $50. You can also upgrade to expedited delivery options but this will incur an additional fee.

Does Athleta offer free returns?

Athleta offers free returns for orders placed on the website. Athleta will provide you with a shipping label you can print for the return. You can also drop off returns at physical stores and skip the need to ship entirely. Customers have 30 days to submit a return or exchange request starting from the day the purchase is shipped.

Does Athleta do student discounts?

At the moment, we were unable to find a student discount program at Athleta. Students must pay the same rate as regular customers. This might change in the future. If we ever come across a student discount program at Athleta, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details you need to sign up. 

Does Athleta have a newsletter?

Athleta has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. It keeps subscribers informed of upcoming sales, special promos, new products, and sometimes includes exclusive offers. To sign up for the newsletter, scroll to the bottom of the Athleta homepage, look for the “Find Us” section in the footer, and click on “Email Sign-Up” to go to the sign up form.

How often does Athleta have sales?

Athleta has sales on and off throughout the year, sometimes falling around holidays. Signing up for the newsletter and following them on social media is a great way to keep up with sales. If you don’t have time to wait, check out the sales page on the website. This section lists everything currently available at a discounted rate.

Hints and tips

Before you complete your next purchase at Athleta, you should give our list of tips and tricks a once over. We’ve got plenty of suggestions to help you save money on your next purchase. These tips will work for anyone including both regular shoppers and occasional shoppers making a one time purchase.

.Wait for a Sale: If you can’t find a good promo code for your order, it might be worth waiting for a sale. These come up off and on throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, check out the sales page (opens in new tab). This section lists everything that’s currently available at Athleta at a discount.

Sign Up for the Newsletter: Athleta has a newsletter that customers can sign up for, as well. This is a great way to keep up with sales, new products, special promos, and more. Signing up is free and you can unsubscribe at any time. To join the newsletter, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, look for the section labeled “Find Us” and click “Email Sign-Up” to go to the sign up form.

Follow Athleta on Social Media:If you don’t want to deal with email-based notifications from the newsletter but still want to keep an eye out for offers, you should follow Athleta on social media. Athleta has several profiles across multiple platforms. To find the official Athleta profile, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click on your favorite social media platform link.

Sign Up for Athleta Rewards: Regular customers should consider signing up for an Athleta Rewards credit card. This enabled members to earn points for purchases made on their website. These points can be redeemed for savings on future orders. To learn more about the program and how to sign up for an Athleta Rewards credit card, visit the Athleta Rewards page (opens in new tab) on the website. 

How to use your Athleta promo code

Customers can use promo codes at Athleta to get discounts on purchases and sometimes other perks like free shipping. Promo codes work at Athleta much like you’d expect from any other online retailer. Promo codes often have terms that determine what products they can be used with and a date range for validity. Make sure the code you want to use is valid before trying to apply it to your cart. 

  1. Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag.
  2. Open the bag and go to the checkout screen.
  3. On the right hand side of the checkout screen, look for the "Promos" section.
  4. Enter the promo code into the empty field.
  5. Click the "Apply" button. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your cart.
  6. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Athleta 

If you’re itching to get up and go, you’ll need some stellar workout gear and that’s just what we recommend from Athleta. You can find a little bit of everything at Athleta and we’ve got a few suggestions to get you started. Even if you’re not gearing up for a workout, you can find leggings suitable for work and some snazzy fleece-lined leggings to keep you warm during the chilly winter months.

But it’s not enough to cover your legs, sometimes you need the freedom to move with a little modesty. That’s where our list of exercise skorts comes in featuring Athleta’s Match Point Printed Skort as one of our top recommendations. Overall, you’ve got a lot to choose from at Athleta. If you’re just not sure what to look for, we definitely recommend giving everything a once over.

About Athleta

Athleta is a fashion company dedicated to women’s athletic clothing. Athleta started as an independent company but today is owned by Gap. They have a huge selection of athletic wear including swimwear, undergarments, dresses, and all sorts of sports-specific activewear like tennis skorts and more. Athleta was founded in the late 1990’s by Scott Kerslake but was purchased by Gap in 2008. You can find physical Athleta stores around the country but if you don’t have one nearby, you can always shop for athletic goodies via the online web store.

