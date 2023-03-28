FAQs

Does Athleta offer free shipping? Athleta offers free shipping under certain conditions. Regular customers must pay a standard shipping fee. However, Athleta Rewards members are eligible for free shipping on orders totaling at least $50. You can also upgrade to expedited delivery options but this will incur an additional fee.

Does Athleta offer free returns? Athleta offers free returns for orders placed on the website. Athleta will provide you with a shipping label you can print for the return. You can also drop off returns at physical stores and skip the need to ship entirely. Customers have 30 days to submit a return or exchange request starting from the day the purchase is shipped.

Does Athleta do student discounts? At the moment, we were unable to find a student discount program at Athleta. Students must pay the same rate as regular customers. This might change in the future. If we ever come across a student discount program at Athleta, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details you need to sign up.

Does Athleta have a newsletter? Athleta has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. It keeps subscribers informed of upcoming sales, special promos, new products, and sometimes includes exclusive offers. To sign up for the newsletter, scroll to the bottom of the Athleta homepage, look for the “Find Us” section in the footer, and click on “Email Sign-Up” to go to the sign up form.

How often does Athleta have sales? Athleta has sales on and off throughout the year, sometimes falling around holidays. Signing up for the newsletter and following them on social media is a great way to keep up with sales. If you don’t have time to wait, check out the sales page on the website. This section lists everything currently available at a discounted rate.

Hints and tips

Before you complete your next purchase at Athleta, you should give our list of tips and tricks a once over. We’ve got plenty of suggestions to help you save money on your next purchase. These tips will work for anyone including both regular shoppers and occasional shoppers making a one time purchase.

.Wait for a Sale: If you can’t find a good promo code for your order, it might be worth waiting for a sale. These come up off and on throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, check out the sales page (opens in new tab). This section lists everything that’s currently available at Athleta at a discount.

Sign Up for the Newsletter: Athleta has a newsletter that customers can sign up for, as well. This is a great way to keep up with sales, new products, special promos, and more. Signing up is free and you can unsubscribe at any time. To join the newsletter, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, look for the section labeled “Find Us” and click “Email Sign-Up” to go to the sign up form.

Follow Athleta on Social Media:If you don’t want to deal with email-based notifications from the newsletter but still want to keep an eye out for offers, you should follow Athleta on social media. Athleta has several profiles across multiple platforms. To find the official Athleta profile, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click on your favorite social media platform link.

Sign Up for Athleta Rewards: Regular customers should consider signing up for an Athleta Rewards credit card. This enabled members to earn points for purchases made on their website. These points can be redeemed for savings on future orders. To learn more about the program and how to sign up for an Athleta Rewards credit card, visit the Athleta Rewards page (opens in new tab) on the website.

How to use your Athleta promo code

Customers can use promo codes at Athleta to get discounts on purchases and sometimes other perks like free shipping. Promo codes work at Athleta much like you’d expect from any other online retailer. Promo codes often have terms that determine what products they can be used with and a date range for validity. Make sure the code you want to use is valid before trying to apply it to your cart.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag. Open the bag and go to the checkout screen. On the right hand side of the checkout screen, look for the "Promos" section. Enter the promo code into the empty field. Click the "Apply" button. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Athleta

If you’re itching to get up and go, you’ll need some stellar workout gear and that’s just what we recommend from Athleta. You can find a little bit of everything at Athleta and we’ve got a few suggestions to get you started. Even if you’re not gearing up for a workout, you can find leggings suitable for work and some snazzy fleece-lined leggings to keep you warm during the chilly winter months.