FAQs

Does JD Sports have free shipping? JD Sports does offer free shipping on selected orders. However, you will need to reach a minimum total of $75 to qualify. If your order is less than this, then standard shipping costs $8. You can always check this page or bookmark it for later to keep updated on the latest shipping promo codes too.

How do I get a first-order discount at JD Sports? Currently, there are no specific coupon codes for your first order at JD Sports. However, if you sign up for their Status Rewards program then you can get a welcome gift. This appears to be a coupon for money off your next order, which is valid for 90 days.

Does JD Sports have military discount? JD Sports does offer a military discount although this appears to only be valid in-store. This gives you 20% off your orders if you are part of the US military, National Guard, Reserves, or a veteran. Your partners or spouse can also use this discount. All you need to do is show a valid military ID when you reach the checkout.

How much is the student discount at JD Sports? Currently, there does not appear to be any student discount at JD Sports for students in the US. Students can still stick to their budget by shopping in the sale section. With previous savings of up to 65% off and brands such as Nike, it’s always worth shopping there first.

Can I get 10% off my JD Sports order? Whilst we cannot guarantee specific promotions, JD Sports does usually have strong sales and promo codes. We’ll update this page regularly with the latest promo codes. Previous codes have included 25-65% off selected orders. You can also join the Status Rewards program for exclusive discounts.

Hints and tips

Shop the Clearance

Are you looking for savings on your sneakers? One of the simplest ways to save on your JD Sports order is by shopping their Clearance and sales. You can find the sale page in the top menu bar of their website. Simply hover over the ‘Sale’ button to see the different sale categories. You’ll be able to sort the sale by men, women, or kids sales. Alternatively, you can shop the sale by promotions such as ‘up to 50% off’. Previous sales have seen discounts of up to 65% off sports apparel and shoes so it’s always worth checking out.

Sign Up for Emails

It’s always worth checking if a brand has a newsletter discount before going to the checkout. Sign up for the JD Sports newsletter with your email address and you’ll get special promotions and sales updates. You’ll also be the first to know about any trending new products before they hit the shelves. To sign up, go to the JD Sports website and scroll down to the email box. You can then type your email address and confirm it.

Free Shipping Available

Save on shipping costs at JD Sports when you spend $75 or more. JD Sports has free standard shipping for these orders, excluding if you are in Alaska or Hawaii. Your order should arrive within 4-6 working days. For orders less than $75, there is a flat shipping charge of $8 per order. It’s also worth noting that selected premium products cannot be used with this free shipping promotion. We’d recommend checking the terms and conditions before going to the checkout page.

Join the Status Program

Why not join the JD Sports loyalty program? When you join their Status program, you’ll be able to earn points and redeem rewards. You’ll also get a free welcome gift simply for joining. There are two levels to the Status program: General Admission and A-List. At the General level, you can expect a welcome gift, birthday gift, early access to products, and exclusive sales. You’ll also earn 10 points per $1 spent at JD Sports. At the A-List level, you’ll earn 15 points per $1 spent and get upgraded gifts. To sign up for the rewards program, click the relevant coupon code on this page or go to the JD Sports website.

Download the App

Make sure to download the JD Sports app on iOS or Android for the latest product updates and exclusive promotions. You can download the app from Google Play or the App Store. You’ll be able to get product in-stock notifications and be the first to know about sales. If you’re part of the Status loyalty program, it’s a simple way to keep track of your points too.

How to Use Your JD Sports Promo Code