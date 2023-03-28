FAQs

Does Orvis have free shipping? You can usually get free shipping by using the relevant promo code on this page. If you have Orvis Rewards Visa Card, then you can automatically get free shipping on all your orders. Standard shipping will usually cost $9.95 and be delivered within 5-7 business days.

Does Orvis do student discount? Sadly, Orvis does not have student discount on their website. However, you can still save on your order with a promo code from Marie Claire. We’d also recommend shopping the seasonal sales and signing up for the newsletter. You’ll get promotions and the odd promo code sent straight to your email.

Can I shop Black Friday at Orvis? Orvis does usually have Black Friday sales during November. Previous Black Friday sales have seen discounts of up to 50% off and included clothing for both men and women. Make sure to check this page during Black Friday to easily navigate specific promotions and discounts.

How do I get a first order discount? It’s simple to get a discount on your first Orvis order. All you need to do is sign up to the newsletter with your email address. You’ll then be sent 15% off your first order placed today. We’d also recommend checking the terms and conditions before ordering.

Does Orvis price match items? Orvis does price match items that are discounted within being bought 14 days before. To ask for a price match, simply contact their Customer Service team. They should refund the price difference as a store credit.

Can I still get a Orvis catalog? Orvis first started as a catalog fly-fishing brand and you can still order their catalogue today. If you would like a catalog, you can request one by going to the website footer and clicking ‘Request a Catalog’.

Hints and tips

Save on Style - Are you hoping to save on the latest outdoor apparel? You can shop the Sale page and find everything from fishing clothing to tent sales. There are sections for both men’s clothing and women’s clothing too.

You can sort the sale by product types such as sweatshirts, jeans, and fleeces. We’ve seen discounts of up to 65% off in the sale on selected products. By shopping the sale, you’re already getting a fantastic saving but Orvis also let you use your promo code on sale items for a double saving.

Stay Social - If you’re always searching social media for outdoor outfits, make sure to follow Orvis on Instagram. You can see the latest products and keep clued in on their conservation efforts too. We particularly recommend their ‘Moments of Chill’ series, designed to help you take a moment to relax.

You can also follow Orvis on Facebook or Twitter. It’s always worth giving these pages a follow as you might get the occasional promo code or free shipping promotion.

Join Orvis Rewards - You can sign up for Orvis Rewards loyalty program to get exclusive discounts on your order. However, you will need to sign up for their Visa credit card to join the loyalty program. Once you’ve signed up, you should get $25 off your purchase the same day.

The loyalty program means you can earn points on your Orvis orders. You’ll earn 3 points per $1 spent at Orvis. As this is a credit card, you can also spend $1 dollar at other stores and earn 1 point. The best part? You will also get free standard shipping on every order. It’s worth knowing as standard shipping usually costs $9.95.

Newsletter Promotions - Sign up for the newsletter at Orvis and you can get 15% off on your first order. You’ll also be sent the latest sales and promotions on relevant clothing, home, and sport products. Whether you’re shopping for sweaters or flannel shirts, signing up for the newsletter will help you save on your Orvis order.

To sign up for the newsletter, go to the Orvis homepage and scroll down to ‘Enjoy 15% Off Your Order Today’. You can then type your preferred email address into the box and click ‘Sign Up’. Orvis should send your exclusive 15% off promo code to your email. It’s worth noting this promotion cannot be used on any fishing products.

Deals of the Day - Orvis has a ‘Best Deals of the Day’ section which you can find on their homepage. It can be difficult to find. However, simply click the small green ‘Offers’ tag above on the right hand side of the page. You’ll be able to shop the deals Orvis recommends as their best at the time.

Previous examples have included Buy 2 Ultimate Khakis and Save $50. Of course, you can check this page too for the best sales and promotions.

How to use your Orvis promo code