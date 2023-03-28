FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Eddie Bauer? Unfortunately, Eddie Bauer doesn’t offer a student discount at the moment. However, you can add one of our Maire Claire promo codes at checkout and enjoy savings on your favorite Eddie Bauer items from socks to backpacks.

Will I get free shipping at Eddie Bauer? Yes, free standard US shipping is available if you spend at least $99 at Eddie Bauer. If you are an Adventure Rewards member the minimum spend required is $50 to be eligible for free shipping. Take advantage of free shipping, and add your favorite items to the cart knowing there is no additional shipping cost.

Can I use Klarna at Eddie Bauer? Absolutely! Eddie Bauer has partnered with Klarna so that you can shop within your budget. Simply register with Klarna, once approved you can select Klarna on the payment page and pay in 4 affordable installments. Add everything you need for your next adventure and make it affordable. Why not add one of our Maire Claire promo codes, and save some money on the next haul?

Can I track my order? Of course, you can. Need to know when to be home to receive your Eddie Bauer package? No problem, once your order has been dispatched you will receive an email with a tracking number. Simply enter your number on the website and check the status of your order.

Will I be able to buy a gift card online? Yes, you can choose from physical gift cards which can be shipped to the recipient or yourself. Or you can opt for an e-gift card which is emailed to the recipient and can be spent online. Gift cards are a great option when you aren’t sure of sizing or just a lovely surprise. Our Maire Claire promo codes can be added along with gift cards when placing an order - make that gift go a little further.

Hints and tips

Adventure Rewards - Regular shoppers of Eddie Bauer can make the most of the Adventure Rewards loyalty scheme. Save points right from the start with 500 points awarded for signing up. Points are converted into awesome savings on a quarterly basis. Rack up points with every purchase you make, when you leave a review, reuse shopping bags, and when joining the text family. But the perks don’t stop there. Get access to members-only sales

Shop the sale - Looking for a bargain? Head to the sale section of the Eddie Bauer website. Shop parka coats, jeans, backpacks, and more. Keep more money in your pocket for your next adventure when exploring the sale at Eddie Bauer.

Clearance - grab it before it goes! - The clearance section is the best place to nab a bargain before it goes - think of it as the last chance saloon in clothing! It’s often the place that offers the biggest savings with up to 50% off some of the most popular coats and more.

Resale - sustainable clothing incentive - Eddie Bauer takes the environment seriously and the importance of sustainability. We love the resale section of the website. Giving life to items previously owned. By shopping from the resale section you extend the lifestyle of outdoor clothing. Just like your adventures, clothing doesn’t have to be short-lived.

Register your email address - When you register your email address at Eddie Bauer you will be the first to know about new collections, sales, and promotions. Had your eye on some outdoor wear for your next trip? Want to be the first to know when it goes on sale? Sign up, it takes minutes to do and the rewards last a lifetime.

How to use your Eddie Bauer promo code