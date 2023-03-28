FAQs

Does Sweaty Betty have free shipping? Sweaty Betty offers free shipping on orders of $75 or more. As a premium sports brand, it’s not difficult to reach this minimum spend. However, if your order is less than $75 you might be able to find a free shipping promo code on our page. Simply check this page regularly for the latest shipping coupons.

Can I get a student discount at Sweaty Betty? Yes, Sweaty Betty does have a student discount. You can save 25% off your online order at Sweaty Betty. All you need to do is log into your Student Beans account to confirm your education status. You’ll then be able to use your student promo code on your next order.

Does Sweaty Betty have healthcare worker discount? Yes. If you’re a healthcare worker, then you can get 25% off your Sweaty Betty order. However, this promotion is only valid for full-priced items. You will need to confirm your work status by emailing the customer service team with your work ID badge number. They should then send you a unique healthcare worker promo code.

Can I get a professional fitness discount at Sweaty Betty? Fitness professionals can qualify for a 30% off discount from Sweaty Betty. If you have a qualified fitness teaching certificate, you can access this promotion. You will need to complete an online form and attach a copy of your fitness teaching certificate to confirm your status.

Does Sweaty Betty have free returns? If you would like to return your Sweaty Betty order, returns are completely free for full-priced orders within 45 days. You can return your item using the online returns portal. Your return will need to include a completed returns form and pre-paid label. You can post your return at your local UPS drop-off location.

Hints and Tips

Email Sign Up: Are you ready to stock up on your sportswear? If you’re new to Sweaty Betty, then make sure to sign up for their newsletter. You’ll be sent the latest promotions, sales, and product news from Sweaty Betty. The best part? They’ll send you 20% off your first order for subscribing.

This is one of the simplest ways to save at Sweaty Betty that we’ve seen. To join the newsletter, scroll down to the end of the homepage. You can then type your preferred email address into the sign-up box. Your first order code will usually be sent to your email within a few minutes.

Sweaty Betty Sales: When you go to the Sweaty Betty website, make sure to check out their Sales section. This page is available throughout the year and updated with seasonal sales too, such as Black Friday. Whether you’re shopping for yoga leggings or cozy sweatshirts, you can save on high-quality athleisure in the sale.

The sale can be a little difficult to find on the website. To visit the sale, simply hover over ‘New Arrivals’ and click on ‘Sale’. You’ll then be able to shop 30-70% off Sweaty Betty clothing.

Did you know that you can usually use a promo code with a sale item too? This is a great way to double your savings at Sweaty Betty. However, each coupon is different so we’d recommend double-checking the terms and conditions to see if your order qualifies.

Discounted Bundles: If you’re shopping for both leggings and a sports bra, then you could save more with Sweaty Betty’s Fit Kits. You can choose one of their bestselling Power Leggings and one sports bra and get $40 off your total order. Shopping bundles of sportswear like this is a smart way to update your fitness wardrobe. Plus, who doesn’t love the confidence you get from a matching sports set?

To discover this promotion, go to ‘Shop’ and then ‘Fit Kits’. You can also search ‘Fit Kits’ in the search bar at the top of the page. Any product which says ‘Save $40 on Your Fit Kit’ is accepted for this promotion.

Save with SB Insiders: The Sweaty Betty loyalty program can help you save on your gym wear order for less. SB Insiders is designed to give you early access to sales, a birthday coupon, and exclusive savings.

However, the best SB Insiders promo codes are only available at certain times of the year. Currently, SB Insiders can get 25% off their order with one of our promo codes.

To sign up for the loyalty program, visit the Sweaty Betty homepage and scroll down to the footer of the page. Simply click on ‘Join Our Loyalty Program’ and complete the form to sign up.

Student Discounts: Are you a college or university student? Students can get 25% off their orders at Sweaty Betty. To access this promotion, simply log into your Student Beans account and verify your student status. You’ll then be able to see your unique student code, which you can use on your order.

Whether you’re looking for a gym class outfit or casual joggers, you can get them for less with a student discount.

How to use your Sweaty Betty promo code