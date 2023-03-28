FAQs

How do I get a free shipping code at Rhoback? You can get free standard shipping on all orders of $150 or more. With hundreds of premium styles, it’s not difficult to reach this minimum order total. Your order should arrive within 8 working days. For orders less than $150, there is a $5 standard shipping charge. You can always check this page for the latest free shipping promotions and coupons.

Does Rhoback have a military discount? Yes. Rhoback has a 15% off military discount on online orders for military staff, veterans, or first responders. You will need to confirm your military ID via ID.Me to be sent your exclusive military discount code.

Does Rhoback have first responders discounts? Rhoback does have 15% off for first responders. This can be used on all your online orders, from azalea hoodies to polos. Simply click on the relevant Rhoback promo code on this page. You can also confirm your ID via ID.me to receive your first responders discount.

Are there Black Friday sales at Rhoback? Yes. Rhoback usually has Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales each November. Previous Black Friday sales have included up to 50% off selected products. If you want to save on your next Rhoback polo, it could be worth shopping during these sales instead. Make sure to sign up for the Rhoback newsletter to keep updated on sales and discounts.

Can I add my Rhoback code after placing my order? Fortunately, Rhoback does accept discount codes after you have placed your order. If you have forgotten to apply your code, then simply contact the customer service team. They should be happy to retrospectively apply the discount code for you. In our experience, this is something not many brands do so it’s worth remembering brands with this policy!

Hints and tips

Affordable Shipping

If you’re hoping for free shipping, you will need to meet a minimum order total. Your order will need to be $150 or more to qualify for standard free shipping. Your order should be delivered by USPS within 8 business days. For orders less than this, you can check the discount codes on this page for more economical shipping prices. There is usually a standard shipping flat fee of $5 per order. You can also order with UPS ground shipping, 2-day shipping, or next-day shipping for additional costs. Make sure to check the Help Centre on the Rhoback website for more shipping information.

Refer Your Friends

Are you loving the Rhoback brand and affordable golf apparel? Then, tell your friends about Rhoback and you can save on your next order. You can also help your friends or family save on their next golf shirt, polo, or hoodie with a referral code. Simply go to the Rhoback website and click ‘Give $20, Get $20’ from the footer to go to the refer-a-friend program. You will need to enter your name and preferred email address to get your exclusive code. When your friend orders with your code, they will get $20 off their first order of $50 or more. You will also get $20 off your next order. Share your referral link by text, email, and even social media to gain the most savings.

Sign Up for Emails

Are you new to the Rhoback store? You can get 10% off your first order when you sign up for emails. You’ll also be sent sale updates, restock notifications, and be kept updated on new polos and apparel. Simply click on the relevant promo code on this page to access this discount. You can also go to the Rhoback website and click ‘10% off Your First Order’ from the footer. This can help you save on your new sports apparel and essentials. Rhoback might occasionally send you an exclusive coupon too, so you can save on future orders. Be sure to check this page for the latest promotions and sign-up discounts.

Give A Free Shirt

Do you know a friend who is feeling down? Maybe they’ve recently been through a break-up? You can submit their story to Rhoback and they’ll send your friend a free Rhoback shirt. This will either be a Rhoback performance polo or ladies’ q-zip. Simply click on the #TheBreakUpShirt text from the website footer and complete the form. You will need to give your name and email address. You will also need your friend’s name, email address, and shirt size. It’s a simple way to give someone a free shirt and make them feel special.

How to use your Rhoback discount code