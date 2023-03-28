FAQs

How does Superdry fit? Most reviews suggest that Superdry products run on the smaller side; this is due to them using Asian sizes. It is recommended to size up and check their in-depth size guide to make sure you find the size that fits you best.

Does Superdry offer a free shipping option? If you opt to collect your order from your local store, you won’t have to worry about delivery charges, however, if you opt for their standard shipping service, it will incur a cost of $5.

What is Superdry’s return policy? If you’d like to return your Superdry order, you have up to 28 days to send your purchase back. All returned items must be in their original, unworn condition and in their original packaging with all labels and tags attached.

Does Superdry have a student discount? If you’re a student, you will be glad to hear that you can save on your next Superdry purchase. All you need to do is verify your student details and you will receive your promo code right to your inbox.

What payment methods does Superdry accept? Superdry accepts a number of payment methods such as American Express, Mastercard, Visa and PayPal. You can select your chosen method of payment during the checkout process and continue through the process.

How do you get in touch with Superdry? If the FAQ section isn’t quite giving you the answers that you are looking for, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get in touch with Superdry’s customer service team. You can either pop into your closest store to speak with their staff or email them at customerserviceus@superdry.com

Hints and Tips

Outlet: Both men and women can enjoy everything that the Superdry outlet has to offer. From jackets and t-shirts to hoodies and sweatshirts, there is lots to choose from and with discounts of up to 70%, you can make some great savings when you shop in the Superdry outlet.

Newsletter Perks: If you’re a fan of everything Superdry has to offer, signing up for their newsletter is a great way to keep up to date with everything they do. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their latest offers, promotions, and products.

Shop the Sale: Throughout the year, you can catch a number of Superdry sales during peak times of the year like summer and winter, Black Friday, Christmas, and even for snow gear. You’ll find discounts ranging from 20% up to 50% and everything in between so at key times of the year, don’t forget to check out what they going on because you may find your biggest saving of the year.

How to use your Superdry promo code