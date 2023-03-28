FAQs

Can I get free shipping from Peter Millar? Yes. Peter Millar offers free standard shipping on orders of $200 or more. If your order is less than $200, then this costs $7.50. For new customers, you can also sign up to the mailing list and get free shipping off your first order. We’d always recommend checking this page too as we’ll occasionally have a free shipping code.

Does Peter Millar ever do sales? Peter Millar does have sales at different times of the year. You can save on your Peter Millar order by shopping during their end-of-season sales, with previous discounts of up to 50% off. You can also shop their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, each November.

Does Peter Millar have student discounts? Unfortunately, Peter Millar does not offer any student discounts at this time. Students can still make a decent saving on their orders by shopping with one of our promo codes. Whether you’re shopping in the adult or youth sections, the right promo code can help cut those premium costs.

When do Peter Millar codes expire? The coupon code expiration date depends on each independent code. We’d recommend double-checking your promo code terms and conditions before using it at checkout.

How can I get 10% off at Peter Millar? We cannot guarantee which promo codes we receive, there are usually strong discounts such as 10 - 20% off selected products. Currently, you can get an extra 20% off your order with one of our promo codes.

Are there corporate orders at Peter Millar? Peter Millar does have corporate orders available, with a minimum of 48 items for new orders. You can even order uniforms such as polo shirts and tailored trousers for your business. For costs, make sure to check the ‘Corporate Orders’ page on their website.

Hints and tips

Join the Mailing List - When you sign up for the Peter Millar newsletter, you can get free shipping off your first order. Peter Millar will also send you the most coveted sales and the latest promotions. Plus, you’ll be the first to know about any new seasonal Peter Millar collections.

With a usual shipping fee of $7.50 for orders below $200, signing up for their newsletter is a no-brainer. You’ll get free shipping on your first order and exclusive email discounts too.

Complimentary Shipping - Signing up for the email newsletter is not the only way to get free shipping. When you spend more than $200 at Peter Millar, you can get complimentary shipping on your order. With luxurious styles and beautiful materials, Peter Millar fairly prices itself as a premium brand. This means it can be surprisingly easy to reach the $200 minimum total.

If you plan on upgrading your capsule wardrobe with high-quality essentials, then it might be worth ordering all your items in one go to get free shipping. This is a standard shipping option which should deliver in 5-7 working days, excluding weekends and holidays.

Follow their Social Media - When looking for your next outfit for the country club or golf course, it’s sometimes a good idea to check social media for outfit inspiration. By following Peter Millar on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, you’ll be able to see the newest seasonal styles on your feed.

Peter Millar will sometimes post a coupon code to their social media platforms too. From our research, Facebook and Instagram seem like the best places to go to for these promo codes. Of course, you can always check this page as we’ll post the latest sales and promotions here too.

Shop the Black Friday Sales - If you’re hoping to shop the sales at Peter Millar, then you will usually have to wait for seasonal sale events. Last year, Peter Millar had Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales with price drops of 20-40% off selected products. Make sure to bookmark this page so you can stay updated on any future Black Friday sales at Peter Millar.

You can sometimes find a sale promo code here at Marie Claire too. Previous sale codes have included an extra 20% off women’s golf shirts or an extra 20% off sale styles.

Seasonal Sales - Peter Millar usually has seasonal sales throughout the year. This is a great chance to find a discount on premium clothing, with sales of up to 50% off. These end-of-season sales include the same timeless styles only at a lower price. Be sure to check this page during the end of different seasons or months for these sales and promotions.

Whilst Peter Millar Black Fridays will usually have more sitewide discounts, seasonal sales are still a great way to save on your order. With classic, minimal styles, an end-of-season sale piece can still be perfectly on-trend for any capsule wardrobe.

Peter Millar Gift Cards - Are you looking for the perfect gift for a luxury fashion fan? Peter Millar has both physical and e-Gift Cards that you can gift them. We’d recommend purchasing an e-Gift card over a physical one, as there should be no shipping costs with this option.

To order a gift card, simply navigate to the ‘Gift Cards’ section in the website footer. You should then be able to choose a gift card amount from $50 - $1000 and add this to your bag.

How to use your Peter Millar promo code