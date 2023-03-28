FAQs

What are the delivery options available at Sierra? At Sierra, they have a few delivery options available for you to choose from. Standard delivery to most zip codes will take approximately 5-10 working days, and will cost $9.99 (on orders under $89) or $14.99 (on orders over $89). You can also opt for Express delivery which will take around 3-4 working days, and will cost $19.99 (on orders under $89) or $24.99 (on orders over $89). If this doesn’t work for you, and you’d prefer more speedy delivery, Sierra also offers Expedited delivery which will take 2-3 working days, and will cost $26.99 (on orders under $89) or $31.99 (on orders over $89).

What payment methods are available at Sierra? At Sierra, they have several payment options available for you to choose from. They accept payments made from major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. If these won’t work for you, Sierra also accepts alternative payment from PayPal.

Can I track my order from Sierra? You can indeed. Simply head over to the Sierra website, scroll to the bottom, and click the ‘Order Tracking’ button. Then, find your order number which you should have received in your order confirmation email, and enter it into the tracking number box. Then, click the ‘Track Package’ button to find out more information regarding the whereabouts o your order.

What is the returns policy at Sierra? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, Sierra has a 30-day returns policy. This means you’ll have up to 30 days after the original date of placing your order, to return it to Sierra. Please note, if you made your purchase online, you’ll have up to 40 days to return your order. All items in your return must be in their original condition, unwashed and unworn, undamaged, and with all their original tags intact, for you to be eligible to receive a full refund.

Newsletter Deals:

If you’d like to stay up to date with all of the latest news at Sierra, make sure to sign up to the Sierra newsletter using your email. When you do, you’ll be able to enjoy being notified of exclusive offers and promotions to help save yourself some cash! So, sign up now so you can start stocking up on those deals!

Rewards Scheme:

At Sierra, they have a reward scheme called TJX Rewards where you can sign up and enjoy stocking up on points. To sign up, simply head over to the Sierra website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and click the ‘TJX Rewards Card’ button. When you do, you’ll be able to get 10% off of your first purchase, and then get 5% off in rewards with every purchase! So, sign up now and get saving with the TJX Sierra rewards scheme!

Gift Cards:

Whether you’ve got a friend who loves exploring the outdoors as much as you or you’ve got an upcoming birthday to celebrate, why not surprise someone special with a Sierra gift card? With a gift card, you can help your nearest and dearest to save money on their outdoor essentials. Whether they love to hike, run, or camp, give them the gift of exploring, for a fraction of the price. You’ll have the choice of either a physical Sierra gift card, which will arrive within 5-7 working days, or an eGift card, which will be emailed instantly, or on a future date. Simply head over to the Sierra website now to purchase one.

Clearance section:

The next time you find yourself casually scrolling through the Sierra website, why not head to their Clearance section first? When you shop their clearance section, you’ll be able to find high-quality outdoor essentials at prices you’ll love. So, whether it’s an LED headlamp for those dark nights camping in the wilderness, a mini recovery massage gun for those aching legs after a long run, or some insulated ski pants so you stay toasty in the snow, they’ll have something just right for you, where you can save up to 70% off too! So, don’t miss out on the opportunity to shop some fantastic products without having to break the bank!

