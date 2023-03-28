About Billabong

This perfect brand for ocean lovers was founded in 1969. Its aim was to combine fashion with the functionality of surf wear. Now an established lifestyle and culture brand, its global success speaks for itself. Its evolving prints and designs remain young and fresh with vibrancy as its priority. Loved by athletes, Billabong has become an inspiration in the world of surfing and outdoor sports. Take a look at the Billabong website and explore the collection of board shorts, swimwear, wetsuits, backpacks, and dresses. Whether you are shopping for practical sporting essentials, a new vacation wardrobe on an outfit that offers statement looks and comfort - Billabong delivers on all aspects. And if your mini-me needs to look as cool as you do, check out the girl's and boy's collections too.