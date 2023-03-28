FAQs

Does Champs offer free shipping? Yes. For non-rewards members, you can get free shipping on orders over $125. Standard shipping is also free if you’re signed up for FLX Rewards, with exclusions. It’s worth noting standard shipping costs begin at $9.98 for 5-6 business day shipping. Make sure to browse this page for a free shipping promo code to save on shipping costs.

How can I get a student discount from Champs? Students can confirm their student ID when they sign into Student Beans. You’ll then be able to get 20% off your Champs online order. All you need to do is verify your student status to access this discount. If you’re shopping on a student income, it’s always a good idea to check the sale for further savings too.

How will I get 25% off my Champs order? Join the Champs newsletter for 25% off your first order of $49 or more. Simply type your email address into the sign-up box at the footer of the Champs website. Champs will then send your individual 25% off promo code straight to your inbox. Make sure to check your coupon as some codes will need to be used by a specific time frame.

Does Champs have military discounts? Yes. Champs offers a 10% military discount on their online or in-store orders. If you’re an active military, veteran, National Guard, or Reservist, then you are eligible for this discount. To access this discount, log into SheerID to confirm your military status. You can then enter your exclusive military code at the checkout.

Does Champs give price adjustments? Champs does have price adjustments for any item that has been marked down in price within 10 days of your purchase. Your item should be bought directly from Champs for a price adjustment.

Hints and tips

Join FLX Rewards

Are you always purchasing the latest sports fashion and sneakers? You can get more for your orders when you sign up for FLX Rewards. You’ll be able to earn 100 ‘XPoints’ for every $1 spent at Champs. When you earn enough points, you can use these towards a discount on your next order. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest Champs sales and new product updates. Champs will also send you a birthday coupon code and you’ll get free shipping on each order. You can also earn more points simply for completing your account or surveys. To sign up, go to the Champs website and click on ‘FLX Rewards’. Then, type your name, date of birth, and email address and continue to verify your email.

Download the App

Make sure to download the app for updates on new products and sales. You’ll also be able to order your favorite sneakers, clothing, and sports buys straight from your phone. When you use the app, you can also sign into your Champs Rewards and keep track of the points you’ve earned. The exclusive Release Calendar for the Champ app also lets you know first when new styles will hit their website. Simply download the app either from the Apple Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

Email Sign Up

Are you searching for the newest styles and savings from Champs? Sign up for their mailing list and you can get these sent straight to your email. Champs will also send you exclusive deals too. If you’d prefer to hear by text, you can sign up for SMS updates instead. When you sign up for mobile alerts, you’ll get 20% off your first order of $49 or over. Champs will also let you know about new styles and sales before anyone else. All you need to do is click the relevant promo code on this page and sign up to start saving.

Score Free Shipping

If you’re placing an order at Champs, then there are a few ways you can get free shipping on your order. The simplest way is being part of their FLX Rewards program. Whilst exclusions may apply, this does not require a minimum spend. If you don’t want to sign up for FLX Rewards, you will need to spend $125 to get free shipping. Standard shipping to US contiguous states usually costs $9.98. Your order will be delivered within 5-6 business days from the shipping date. There is also 3-4, 2, or 1 business day shipping for a premium cost. Sometimes, we will post a free shipping promo code for those without FLX Rewards. Be sure to bookmark this page and check for one of these coupons before placing your order.

Shop the Seasonal Sales

Champs are known for their fair pricing and big-name brands. However, it’s always a good idea to check their sale section for a saving. The best time to shop for the sale is during seasonal events. Previously, you could shop up to 40% off in their Winter Sale. This included classic winter styles such as sports fleeces, Timberland Boots, and Jordan joggers. Make sure to shop the Champs sale at the end of each season for summer, winter, autumn, and spring sales. You can also shop at events such as Black Friday. Previous Black Friday sales at Champs gave $20 off each $100 order. To save on your next Jordans or Nike sneakers, sign up for sale updates from Champs.

How to use your Champs promo code