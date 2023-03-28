FAQs

How can I get free shipping at Swimsuits For All? You can sometimes use a free shipping promo code from this page to get free shipping on your Swimsuits For All orders. If you’re signed up for the Fullbeauty Credit Card, you will also get free shipping 4 times each year. For most orders, standard shipping starts from $6.99. Shipping costs are calculated based on your order total.

Does Swimsuits For All do plus-sized swimwear? Yes. Swimsuits For All is well-known for its inclusive sizing, including plus-sized swimwear. You can shop their website for sizes up to 40, with plus-sized swimwear too. For the perfect fit, check your sizing with the Fit Guide on their website.

Can I use more than one promo code at Swimsuits For All? Swimsuits For All usually allows a maximum of two promo codes for each order. However, we’d recommend checking the terms and conditions before using your promo code. If you can use two promo codes, this is a great way to earn more savings on your order.

Does Swimsuits For All have price adjustments? Swimsuits For All does have a price adjustment policy. If your product reduces in price within 7 days of your purchase, you can ask for a price adjustment. To request this, contact their customer service team. It’s worth noting your item should be available in the same size and color as your original order.

What is the returns policy at Swimsuits For All? Swimsuits For All has a 60-day return policy from the shipping date. You can make a return if your item is unused, unworn, and unwashed. Simply go to the Returns page and then click ‘Start My Return’. Returns can be made in person to a drop-off location. Your refund will be made via an e-gift card.

Email Signups

Join the Swimsuits For All mailing list to get the latest promotions and sales updates sent straight to your inbox. You’ll also get $25 off your first order when you sign up with your email address. To sign up for emails, simply visit the Swimsuits For All homepage and scroll down to the footer. You can then type your preferred email address and click ‘sign-up’. If you’d prefer text updates, you can sign up for SMS messages instead.

Credit Card Savings

Do you own a Fullbeauty credit card? You should be able to get $10 off your first order with a minimum total of $25. Once you’ve received your first statement, Swimsuits For All will send you a $10 reward too. Fullbeauty credit cards will also give you free shipping 4 times each year. This saves standard shipping costs, which usually start from $6.99 depending on your total spend. You’ll also earn 1 point for every $1 spend at Swimsuits For All. When you reach 200 points, you should get a $10 reward to use on your next order. You will also be sent a free birthday promotion each year with a Fullbeauty Credit card. These credit cards can be used on any of the 14 Fullybeauty brands too. Earn more from your swimwear today by signing up for a Fullbeauty credit card.

Clearance Swimwear

If you’re searching for savings, make sure to check the Clearance. You can find strong price discounts on swimwear or beachwear in this section. We’ve previously seen discounts of 60-90% off selected popular styles. Make sure to check this page for the latest sales and promotions to suit your order. From stylish tankinis or classic one pieces, you’re sure to find a price drop on your favorite swimwear products. It’s always worth checking the Clearance section at end-of-season periods too, for some of the best discounts. All you need to do is click the ‘Clearance’ text from the menu bar on the homepage. You should then be able to sort your results by product type, sizing, color, brand and price. With over 600 products, you can make a saving on your swimwear wardrobe.

New Season Promotions

You might have heard of end-of-season sales but at Swimsuits For All they like to celebrate their new collections too. At the start of new seasons, you’ll find strong percentage discounts on whole swimwear and clothing lines. At the time of writing, you can expect 40% off new spring styles. To find these promotions, it’s always best to go to the Swimsuits For All homepage. You can also check this page too as we regularly update it with the newest promotions.

Social Savings

Do you follow Swimsuits For All on social media? One of the simplest ways to keep updated on their sales and coupons is by following their Instagram or Facebook. You’ll also be able to enter social media competitions. Previous competitions have included the chance to win a $100 Gift Card by being chosen as their #S4ASwimStar. This asked followers to submit photos in their Swimsuits For All swimwear with a specific hashtag, which was then voted on by their other followers. Follow them today and you can be the first to know about sales and new products too.

How to use your Swimsuits For All promo code