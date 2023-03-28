FAQs

Does Under Armour have free shipping? You can get free shipping from Under Armour if your order is $99 or more. This standard free shipping will take 3-5 business days to deliver your order. For orders less than $99, shipping costs $4.99.

How can I get 15% off at Under Armour? If you’re looking for a specific percentage discount, be sure to check this page for the latest promotions. We’ve previously listed 15-20% off on selected shoe sales at Under Armour. By signing up for the newsletter, you can also get 15% off your first order. If you sign up for UA Rewards, you can also save points towards future purchases as well.

Does Under Armour give price adjustments on orders? Yes. Under Armour does have a Price Adjustment Policy on all items bought directly from their website. If your item is reduced within 10 days of purchase, Under Armour will refund you the difference. You will need to email their customer service team with a copy of your receipt and a screenshot of the new price.

Are there any Under Armour Outlets near me? You might be able to find an Under Armour shop or Outlet near you. However, one of the best ways to shop for the sale is online. You’ll be able to easily navigate the ‘Outlet’ section with its different product types and collections for both men and women.

Does Under Armour have military discounts? Yes. If you’re a military personnel or veteran, you can get a 20% off military discount at Under Armour. This promotion is also available for military spouses or family members. Police, Firefighters, Teachers, and Nurses can also get 20% off their orders with a First Responder discount. You can access your discount and verify your work status through ID.me.

Hints and tips

Shop the Outlet Sales - If you’re looking for trending Under Armour apparel at a lower price, be sure to shop the Under Armour Outlet sales. Whether you’re shopping for sweatshirts or running shoes, you’ll be sure to find them at a great price from the Outlet.

To shop the Outlet, simply go to the Under Armour homepage. You should see an ‘Outlet’ section on the menu bar. By hovering over this with the curser, you can easily navigate collections for men, women, girls, and boys. There is even a featured section, where you can shop deals such as ‘Shoes Under $50’.

We’ve seen savings of up to 40% off in this Outlet section before. You’ll find all the same high-tech sports essentials you love, simply at affordable prices. By using our other hints and tips, you can save even more on your order too.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Do you like to keep up with the latest sports and gym wear trends? When you sign up for the Under Armour newsletter, you’ll be kept updated on their newest seasonal styles. You’ll also be sent 15% off your first order as a thank-you for joining the newsletter.

Under Armour will send you sales event invites, time-limited deals, and the latest promotions. If you’re a fan of Under Armour, it’s a fantastic way to ensure you save on your next order. Of course, you can unsubscribe at any time.

Enjoy Free Shipping - Who doesn’t love the feeling of getting free shipping on their orders? When you spend $99 or more at Under Armour, you will automatically get free shipping. Your order should arrive within 3-5 working days with standard shipping. If your order is less than $99, then standard shipping costs only $4.99.

It’s always worth checking this page too for the occasional free shipping coupon. Whilst it’s not guaranteed, you can sometimes find shipping promo codes on our website. Plus, you can get free returns with any Under Armour order should you decide to return an item.

Student Savings - If you’re a student, then you can save more on your sporting essentials from Under Armour. You’ll be able to get 20% off your online orders at Under Armour with a UNiDAYS account.

To access this promotion, simply go to the UNiDAYS website and log into your account. You’ll then be able to verify your student status and access your Under Armour promo code. Whether you’re shopping for extra-curricular sports clubs or cosy loungewear, you can order for less with a student discount.

Be Social - One of the best ways to keep updated with the latest promotions from Under Armour is by following them on social media. When you follow their Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, you’ll be kept up to date on their newest collections too such as Project Rock.

Their social media platforms include inspirational posts, new shoe collections, and sometimes competitions too. Previous competitions included the opportunity to win a place at their exclusive Under Armour runners’ camp in the US.

How to use your Under Armour promo code