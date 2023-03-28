FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Vineyard Vines? Yes, Vineyard Vines offers a 15% discount to all college and grad students. To access this discount, simply go to the website and verify your academic status. Pick up college essentials like hoodies and joggers for less.

Does the military get a discount at Vineyard Vines? Absolutely, Vineyard Vine says they are proud to offer a 15% discount to both active and veteran servicemen and servicewomen. Head to the website and verify your status with the relevant ID and you’re good to go.

Can I use more than one promo code at Vineyard Vines? You can only use one promo code per order at Vineyard Vines. When choosing your Maire Claire promo code be sure to select one that offers the best discount for the items you have selected. Marie Claire source the best promo codes on a regular basis so you don’t need to spend time searching.

How can I track my order? When you place an order at Vineyard Vines you will receive an email confirmation. You can expect a second email to confirm when your order has been shipped. Be sure to check your spam emails, just in case.

Can I get stickers from Vineyard Vines? You can purchase specific stickers from Vineyard Vines featuring the infamous whale and more. But you can also request a sticker from Vineyard Vines by mailing your request with a pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope. Head to the FAQ section of the website for further details.

Hints and tips

Vineyard Vine promo codes are a great way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to save money.

Sign up via email: How does 10% off at Vineyard Vines sound? What about some exclusive offers? If you sign up via email you can have both. It takes seconds to enter your details on the website. As soon as you’re signed up you can enjoy these perks right away.

Tell your friends and save: When you find a fashion brand that you adore and delivers on quality you will want to share the love. Take full advantage of the refer-a-friend scheme. The scheme offers $20 off your next purchase and 20% off for your friend. You can refer as many friends as you like enabling you to increase the savings you make.

Shop the sale rail: If you’re looking for a bargain, the website's sale section is the place for you. With up to 50% off you can update your look, shop for a vacation, or splash out on an entire wardrobe for a fraction of the cost. We spotted awesome hoodies, jeans, and fleece. Check out the sale regularly for the latest bargain and snap up the items you love before they sell out.

Free in-store pick-up: If you love the convenience of shopping online but want to collect from your local store, Vineyard Vines offer this service for free. Simply purchase your favorite clothing online and select your local store for pick up. Your items are typically available within 4 hours and you will get a notification when your order is ready. You can try your outfit on in-store and go!

Free shipping option: Once you have filled your cart with your favorite items it’s great to know that you won't need to factor in the cost of shipping. Vineyard Vines offer free standard shipping when you spend at least $125. Enjoy shopping knowing it won’t cost you a dollar more! Spending less than $125? Take a look at our Marie Claire promo codes for free shipping.

How to use your Vineyard Vines promo code