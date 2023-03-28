Frequently Asked Questions About Puma

How Do I Get a Puma Discount? There are several ways to get discounts when shopping at Puma. The quickest way to get a discount is to use a promo code. The best place to find promo codes is here on this page at Marie Claire. If you’re not in a hurry, you can always wait for a sale to pop up. Regular customers can benefit from signing up for the newsletter to keep up to date with promotions and new products.

Does Puma Offer Free Shipping? Puma offers free shipping on orders that total over $50. If your order is less than $50, you will have to pay an $8 fee for standard shipping. There are paid upgrade options as well if you’d like to get ahold of your Pumas a little sooner.

Does Puma Do Student Discounts? Puma has a special program that saves students money on purchases made at their stores. If you’re a college student, you can sign up to receive a 10% discount on your purchase. You can read more about it on the official Puma website. This is a great way to save a little on your Pumas while you’re busy keeping up with schoolwork.

Does Puma Have a Newsletter? Puma has an email-based newsletter that customers can sign up for. It sends out regular notifications about upcoming sales, promotions, and new products. It’s free to subscribe and you can always opt out at any time. To sign up for the newsletter, enter your email on the form at the bottom of the Puma homepage.

How Often Does Puma Have Sales? Puma has sales periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t feel like waiting for a sale, you can always explore the sales section (opens in new tab) on the website. This is a dedicated page that lists all of the products on the Puma website currently marked down in price. You can browse all of the discounted products or filter them by department to find what you want faster.

Does Puma Offer Free Returns? Puma offers free returns for customers, so you won’t have to pay extra to send something you’re not happy with back. Some products can’t be returned like gift cards and face masks. The only caveat is that your return request must be submitted within 45 days of purchase, otherwise it will not be eligible for a return.

There are several ways to save money while shopping at Puma. Before you complete your purchase, review these tips and tricks to see if any of them apply to your purchase. There’s no need to pay full price if you can help it. Some of these tips are ideal for regular customers while others will work just as well for occasional shoppers.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - The easiest and quickest way to save money at Puma is to take advantage of promo codes. These are coupons that can be applied to your cart that take the price down by a predetermined amount. The best place to find promo codes for Puma is here at Marie Claire. We share the latest promo codes as soon as we come across them, so be sure to check back often.

Wait for a Sale - If you’re not in a hurry, you might want to wait for a good sale to roll around. These pop up throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait for a sale, you can always browse the sales section on the Puma website. This is a dedicated page on the website that lists all of the products currently marked down in price. You can browse everything at once or filter products by category.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Regular customers should consider signing up for the Puma newsletter. This is a great way to stay informed of upcoming sales, promotions, and new products. It’s free to sign up for the newsletter and you can always opt out at any time. To sign up, visit the Puma website and enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the homepage.

Use Afterpay to Stagger Payments - Puma supports a program called Afterpay which allows you to stagger payments to Puma in installments. This is a third party program that can help you get your products faster without paying for them all at once. According to Puma, the service is offered interest free so you won’t have to pay anything extra to utilize it. You can read more about using Afterpay with Puma on the website.

Follow Puma on Social Media - Another way to stay informed of upcoming sales and promotions is to follow Puma on social media. There you’ll also be kept in the loop on new products as soon as they’re unveiled. You can find Puma’s social media accounts on the Puma homepage at the very bottom on the left side of the footer.

Promo codes are a quick way to save money on your purchase at Puma. They usually have terms that determine what products the promo code can be applied to and a date for when it can be used. Double check the promo code terms before you apply it to your purchase.

Add the products you want to your cart. Open the cart. Expand the section titled “Apply a promo code”. Click “Apply”. If the promo code is valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout as normal.

