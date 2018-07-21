Today's Top Stories
Prince George's 5th Birthday Portrait Is Here and He Looks Adorable

The little prince is cheesin' so hard.

Prince George, known to make iconic faces for the cameras, is turning five on Sunday. In honor of the little prince's birthday, his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a special portrait of him, as they've done in the past. This time, he has the biggest smile on his face (teeth and everything!) and looks adorable as he poses with one hand behind him and the other in his pocket.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday–thank you everyone for your lovely messages," Kensington Palace captioned the statement alongside the official photo taken by Matt Porteous.

Unlike Prince George's fourth birthday portrait, this year's photo is taken outside in what appears to be the same day as his younger brother Prince Louis' christening. Last year's portrait, below, was clearly much less candid and captured inside of a studio.

George officially turns five this Sunday, July 22nd. If you can't get enough of the little rascal, take a look back at his cutest moments of all time here and see how much he's grown over the years.

