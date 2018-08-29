image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
Prince Harry With Dogs
2
These Prince Harry Throwback Photos Are Everything
image
3
5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
image
4
Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display
Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
5
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year

Your Favorite '90s Nickelodeon Shows Are Now Streaming

Who loves '90s nostalgia? Kel loves '90s nostalgia.

image
CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL, Melissa Joan Hart, 1991-1994
Courtesy Everett Collection

For anyone wanting to relive their childhood, I've got some good news for you: subscription streaming site VRV has teamed with Nickelodeon to bask in your nostalgia. Through the NickSplat channel, '90s fans will be able to choose from a "rotating selection of 300 episodes from the likes of All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Clarissa Explains It All, Doug, Kenan & Kel, Legends of the Hidden Temple and Rocko's Modern Life," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yes—that means you'll be able to debate your friends on the logistical workings of CatDog.

Other titles also included are AAAAHH!!! Real Monsters, The Angry Beavers, and The Wild Thornberrys, with more expected to come.

NickSplat will come with a $6-per-month price tag as a standalone channel on VRV, or bundled with VRV's other digital networks like Cartoon Hangover, Crunchyroll, DramaFever, and Shudder for $10-per-month. If you don't have premium cable and can't watch NickSplat on Nickelodeon's late-night programming block, this is perfect for you.

Spoiler alert: you'll still be endlessly frustrated by anyone who can't put together the Silver Monkey on Legends of the Hidden Temple and jealous that Clarissa has a computer in her room AND that sick balcony.

Fresh out the box, stop! Look and watch. Ready yet? Get set! It's NiiiiickSplat!

Related Stories
Clarissa Explains It All Reboot at Nickelodeon starring Melissa Joan Hart
A 'Clarissa Explains It All' Reboot Might Happen
image
Iconic '90s Movies to Binge Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Queen And Duke Here's Outlander's Tobias Menzies in The Crown
image Here's What to Watch on Netflix This September
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image New 'House of Cards' Photos Have Been Released
image 'Sharp Objects' Ends With a Terrifying Reveal
image Your First Look at 'Game of Thrones' Season 8
image Emma Watson Is Joining the Cast of 'Little Women'
image 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Looks Different This Year
image How Well Do Constance and Henry Know Each Other?
image Ava Duvernay's 'August 28' Is Coming to OWN
image 12 Incredible New Documentaries From 2018