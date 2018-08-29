For anyone wanting to relive their childhood, I've got some good news for you: subscription streaming site VRV has teamed with Nickelodeon to bask in your nostalgia. Through the NickSplat channel, '90s fans will be able to choose from a "rotating selection of 300 episodes from the likes of All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Clarissa Explains It All, Doug, Kenan & Kel, Legends of the Hidden Temple and Rocko's Modern Life," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yes—that means you'll be able to debate your friends on the logistical workings of CatDog.

Other titles also included are AAAAHH!!! Real Monsters, The Angry Beavers, and The Wild Thornberrys, with more expected to come.

NickSplat will come with a $6-per-month price tag as a standalone channel on VRV, or bundled with VRV's other digital networks like Cartoon Hangover, Crunchyroll, DramaFever, and Shudder for $10-per-month. If you don't have premium cable and can't watch NickSplat on Nickelodeon's late-night programming block, this is perfect for you.

Spoiler alert: you'll still be endlessly frustrated by anyone who can't put together the Silver Monkey on Legends of the Hidden Temple and jealous that Clarissa has a computer in her room AND that sick balcony.

Fresh out the box, stop! Look and watch. Ready yet? Get set! It's NiiiiickSplat!