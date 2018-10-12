Today, the world tuned in for Royal Wedding 2.0—the wedding of the Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It was a perfect (albeit windy) day and the two lovebirds, who have been together for eight years already, look like they couldn't be happier, as evidenced by this photo. (That gown is by Peter Pilotto and the emerald tiara is on loan from her grandmother, by the way.)

In addition to other members of the royal family, like Eugenie's cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, the guest list included several of the couple's celebrity friends, like Cara Delevingne:

Naomi Campbell:

Ricky Martin:

Demi Moore:

And Ellie Goulding:

In spite of the many celebrities in attendance, however, there were also some very notable absences from stars many thought would turn out for these nuptials. First, the Clooneys. George and Amal Clooney missed Eugenie's wedding, in spite of making it out for Harry and Meghan's big day in May.

Many thought that the Clooneys, who live in England with their twins, would turn out for the second royal wedding of the year, but that was not the case. Sadly for royal fans everywhere, there was a scheduling conflict—Amal was a guest speaker at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women today.

The Clooneys did have a presence at the wedding, however. Brooksbank revealed during an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this month that George's tequila brand, Casamigos Tequila, was set to be served at the royal wedding reception.

"I'm in charge of drinks and we'll be serving Casamigos," Brooksbank, who is a U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos, said.

The Clooneys weren't the only celebrities who were expected to attend the royal wedding but ended up missing out. Both Ed Sheeran and Elton John were reportedly invited to the big day, but couldn't make it, according to E! Online. The no-shows weren't snubs though—Sheeran and John were both on tour in the U.S. during the wedding.