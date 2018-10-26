The Original 'Sabrina' Cast Just Sent Their "Best Witches" To The New Netflix Series

Grab the closest pumpkin, your trusty broomstick, and any kind of pet that you can turn into a suitable witch’s familiar. The wait is over and the brand new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has finally landed on Netflix, just in time for Halloween. The series, starring Kiernan Shipka in the lead teenage witch role, is an altogether more dark and dangerous remake of your favorite ever show, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, but still features the same characters that you grew up knowing and loving.

Here to make all of your nostalgic 90’s dreams come true, the OG cast have reunited to record a video message with Netflix, to send their 2018 counterparts their “Best Witches” for the brand new season. The original Sabrina Spellman, Melissa Joan Hart, was joined by the old school Harvey (Nate Richert), as well as vintage Aunt Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and classic Aunt Zelda (Beth Broderick) in an Instagram video guaranteed to make your day and also guaranteed to make you wonder when Netflix will stream the old one, too.

From one teenage witch to another, Hart offers up a solid piece of advice to the new Sabrina, Shipka: “If you’re ever given the choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum.” Harvey, meanwhile, has some statement facial hair going on. Rhea and Broderick literally look exactly the same as they did on my TV twenty years ago, so I can only conclude that they must in fact be real witches.

Similarly to Riverdale, the new witchy story will be based on creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's original graphic novel, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The comic book series takes Sabrina in a much darker direction than the light-hearted sitcom that came before it. As the Netflix press site reveals, "tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature—half-witch, half-mortal—while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

Maybe expect less evil cheerleaders, talking cats and light-hearted mishaps with moral lessons at the heart, but we still cannot WAIT to watch.