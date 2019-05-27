Miley Cyrus will star in an episode of the highly anticipated new series of Black Mirror, coming to Netflix on June 5.



In an episode titled "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too", Miley will play popstar sensation Ashley, who isn’t as happy with her A-list life as she might first appear.



Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have described Miley’s performance as “very raw and vulnerable”, in an episode that’s “quite bananas.”

The fifth series of dystopian drama Black Mirror is set to hit Netflix in under two weeks time (June 5, to be exact), and hype is already building around the highly anticipated episode starring none other than Miley Cyrus. It’s Miley’s first acting role for a long time, and the show’s producers have hinted at a “very raw and emotional” performance in a storyline that’s highly relevant to the actress and musician.

Mirroring (or Black Mirror-ing, I guess) her own life, the 26-year-old star is set to play a former child star in the upcoming episode titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”. In the signature style of the anthology series, it sounds like a dark and intense must-see.

There’s an undeniable throwback to Miley's own days as Hannah Montana, as creator Charlie Brooker explained to SFX. "She had all sorts of insights and opinions on the script. We had a Skype call with her. She really related to the character and had some useful observations – and very quickly she was on board. I think people will be surprised by what she gets up to in the episode, and by her performance,” he revealed.

“She gives a very raw and vulnerable performance. I think it’s one of the best things she’s ever done,” added executive producer, Annabel Jones.

In true Miley style, it’s set to be a wild watch. “That episode is quite a romp, in many ways,” Brooker continued. “It’s about celebrity, it’s about loneliness, it’s about music and it’s about digital assistants in the Siri or Alexa mould, so there’s a lot going on in it. It’s also quite bananas.”

Getty Images

Although there’s clear connections to her own life, Miley herself has explained that it’s not just a satirical retelling of the Hannah Montana effect—it’s about the bigger picture. “This is the story of females in the music industry,” Cyrus told Radio 1. “I understand everyone’s gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously. People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you.

“It’s outrageously out there and dark,” Miley added. “We love anything about the darkness of technology. I love that.”

Wow, I can’t wait to feel my soul grow darker, to feel empty inside, and for the future to . lose all meaning at the end of each episode.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE