Spoilers from The Bachelorette episode 3. Tyler Gwozdz, a.k.a. Tyler G., a.k.a. a Tim Tebow lookalike according to Hannah, was removed from the house on tonight's episode of The Bachelorette. The only note we got about this was Hannah talking vaguely about how he had to leave, and how she was really sad because she loved their first date (and the first one-on-one of her season). It was a very brushed off way to address the situation, and Twitter is wondering what really happened. Reality Steve, Bachelor expert extraordinaire, has a vague but pointed answer about what happened:

"While the guys were out on this date, production came to the mansion and removed Tyler G. from the show. They had been given some information about his past relationships and told him it wouldn’t be good for him to remain on the show and he needed to leave immediately. If you search hard enough on the internet, you can find out what was said.

"I don’t believe any of the women have come forward publicly with their names attached to it yet that I’ve seen, so while we don’t know if there’s receipts and proof of anything, the accusations were disturbing to say the least and production and legal for ABC thought it was serious enough to remove him from the show. Don’t wanna make it worse for the guy than it already is, so I won’t repeat what the accusations were. But they’re out there if you look."

So basically, some not great relationship rumors came to light, but after Tyler started on the show.

As a reminder, this is Tyler, with his one-on-one date (Tyler obviously hasn't commented on the situation):

And it doesn't seem like there's going to be much official detail from ABC. So this is about as much as we know.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE