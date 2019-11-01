image
Courteney Cox Just Pulled the Scariest Halloween Trick of All and Brought Back Her 'Scream 3' Bangs

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
UCLA IoES Honors Barbra Streisand And Gisele Bundchen At The 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
  • On Thursday, in honor of Halloween, Courteney Cox revisited her horror classic, Scream 3.
    • In the movie, Cox's character, Gale Weathers, has a very memorable look—super short baby bangs.
      • In her Instagram post, Cox defended the divisive bangs, calling them "cool," and then proceeded to cut her hair on camera to bring the short, dated fringe back for 2019.

        Trick or treat?

        Friends alum Courteney Cox chose trick, in a big way this year. The actress revisited the third installment of her famous Scream franchise in honor of Halloween Thursday and she couldn't help but notice something about her character—and it's the same thing no one can help but notice when they watch Scream 3: Her super short baby bangs.

        In the third film in the series (which focused on the production of a Hollywood movie franchise based on the murders from the first film), Cox's character, Gale Weathers, sports short, short baby bangs that just scream early aughts.

        Cox, for one, thinks it's time to bring the baby bangs back.

        "It's Halloween, and I thought I'd get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies," the actress told the camera in her latest Instagram video. "I chose Scream 3. I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs."

        At this point, Cox shared a little snippet of the infamous fringe in question, declaring, "I think they look cool. I say I bring them back."

        And then, in what might be the most epic Halloween trick moment of all time, Cox proceeded to cut her own bangs right there on camera and bring the short fringe back. We still can't believe it actually happened:

        View this post on Instagram

        Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🖤

        A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

        "Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🖤," Cox wrote in the caption for the video, which included a surprise appearance from another famous face from Scream.

