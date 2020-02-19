After a wild and crazy Bachelor run this season, Peter Weber is about to choose one of three ladies: Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, or Victoria Fuller. But before we figure out who got that final rose (and the season's ending hasn't been fully spoiled, so it's kind of a mystery!), we need to have that all important on-screen moment: Women Tell All (sometimes referred to as WTA) when all the spurned ladies get the chance to yell at Weber and each other about the on-screen drama.

None of the top three will appear on this show, but Kelsey Weier, who came in fourth, will be able to come on the show. Given how nuts this season has been, it's about to go down, and I kind of can't wait. Here are the details, below.

Women Tell All will air very soon.

ABC's confirmed it: Women Tell All will be aired on March 2, 2020. Usually, the show films the Friday before and spoilers often leak, despite the show hoping to keep the contents a secret. The show is filmed in front of a live audience, so, yea. Reddit and Reality Steve will know the contents before we see it on TV. However, some stuff gets filmed that doesn't make it on air, so there might be a few surprises in store for us either way.

The Bachelor finale should be the week after.

Given how the show normally operates, the finale should take places immediately after Women Tell All in a two-part finale. There will be a lot to cover and discuss, since there's been filming since the show ended and it sounds like the drama didn't end with the final rose. So we should be looking at March 9 and 10. But we'll update if that changes.

