Spoilers for this season of The Bachelor. Welp, it's another day closer to The Bachelor finale, and now we have new footage that goes into detail about an old, frustrating storyline—the theme of sex as a source of judgment, which, apparently, is about to become a major thing on the show. We already knew it would be coming up, thanks to show spoilers like Reality Steve, but we're now headed down a path where for the third time in a row—Colton Underwood's virginity and Cassie Randolph's reluctance to do overnights, the whole Luke Parker-Hannah Brown debacle—the show is now revolving around the topic. And in this case, it has major implications on the show finale. So what do we know?



There's new footage with Prewett.

All right, let's break it down. In the preview, we know that for the first time, the three women left on the show are still staying in the same apartment together. Victoria Fuller rightly points out that this is "awkward." That is correct—and it is likely how Prewett hears that Weber's been intimate with at least one of the other women (the other contestant is Hannah Ann Sluss). During her dinner with Weber, Prewett says, "I wouldn't be able to say yes to the engagement if you have slept with the other women." And Weber responds, "I have been intimate. I can't lie to you about that." Full speculation here, but the theory is that he was potentially intimate with them both. Cue Prewett walking off, and Weber whispering that he's sorry.

Here's the preview:

We know a little bit about the ending...but not all of it.

We already knew Prewett self-eliminates, but it wasn't clear when. Perhaps this is the moment, and she goes home before having her overnight with Weber, but we also know Fuller is eliminated after overnights, so that would be confusing...to have one woman instead of two for the Final Rose Ceremony? So my guess is that she self-eliminates at or before the Final Rose, and Weber pursues her off the show. Nothing's verified, but we know Prewett was filming with the producers just a few days ago. So stay tuned, because there's more to come.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE