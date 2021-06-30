Spoilers for Too Hot to Handle season two. By episode ten of Too Hot to Handle season two, much has fallen into place: Cam Holmes and Emily Miller are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, as are Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose. Carly Lawrence has worked through her issues with Chase DeMoore and has moved on with Joey Joy. Everyone's heart has grown three sizes bigger, and they've all gotten very tan. But only one player will win the $55,000 and walk away the winner. So what happens at the end of Too Hot to Handle—and what must we make of all of it? Let's break it down, shall we?

Who wins Too Hot to Handle?

Well, in terms of growing as people and in relationships, all of them! Oh, that's not what you meant, I hear you say? Well, in episode ten, Lana hand-picks the players who have seen the most personal growth during their stay at the retreat—which feels a little unfair to contestants like Emily and Melinda, who had their shit together when they strutted in, but I digress!—and here's who Lana selects as the three contestants eligible for the $55,000 prize winnings:

Marvin Anthony

Carly Lawrence

Cam Holmes

From there, the remaining players are tasked with voting for the person they think is eligible for the $55,000. While Marvin, Carly, and Cam huddle on tiny bean bags, their friends and partners cast votes for who they think should win:

Melinda votes for Marvin

Emily votes for Cam

Joey votes for...Marvin (the funniest moment of the entire season, IMO)

Tabitha votes for Cam

Nathan votes for Cam

Elle votes for Marvin

Chase votes for Marvin

So that's three votes for Cam, four for Marvin—meaning Marvin is the winner of Too Hot to Handle and walks away with $55,000. Ultimately, the group decided, on the whole, that Marvin—who came in a French flirt and walked away in a committed relationship with Melinda—had experienced the most personal growth.

"I came in as a boy and I'm leaving as man," Marvin says.

What happens next?

Well, you know, there are more slow-motion shots on the beach. Then everyone puts on their best outfits—at least I think that's what's happening; Marvin is wearing a full suit, although a couple of the boys are in jeans—and clinks champagne as Lana announces that Marvin is the winner. She also announces that the group has broken the rules no less than 15 times (a strong season, I think we can all agree).

"I have observed you all commit to the process, acknowledge your failings, and show significant change," Lana says. She declares Marvin the winner. "I can't believe it!" gushes Marvin. "My baby Marvin is the winner!" celebrates Melinda.

"I'm literally so proud of Marvin and Carly and myself. It's the end of this crazy, emotional journey, and I've had the time of my life," Cam says. Emily backs him up: "Marvin is a true winner," she says. Marvin douses the group in champagne and tells Melinda, "We made it!" It's all kind of adorable, actually.

From there, the rules no longer apply. Everyone starts making out, and then there's a lot of slow motion-dancing, and then Cam says, "I think I love you," to Emily, who screams with happiness. We also learn in the last episode that they're talking about moving in together, which...I mean, I want to be cynical, but I'm so happy for them? I love them?

"It's a perfect happy ending," Melinda says. And that's it! See you in Turks and Caicos again next summer.

