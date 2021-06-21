If you watched Matt James's Bachelor season, you're likely familiar with Michelle Young—the 28-year-old elementary school teacher from Minnesota who was the runner-up to season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell. After James made his decision, fans were eager to see where Young would land next and happy to learn during the After the Final Rose special that she would become the lead of season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Young's season will premiere after Katie Thurston's season (Thurston also appeared on James's season, more on that here and here), though full details haven't been revealed yet. Ahead, everything we know so far about Young's Bachelorette season, including the premiere date, contestants, film location, spoilers, and more.

When will Michelle's season premiere?

Though ABC hasn't revealed an official premiere date for Young's season, Reality Steve predicts that it will air around the first or second week of October. Thurston's season premiered on June 7 and Bachelor in Paradise will air on ABC on August 16, 2021. Apparently ABC and Young coordinated this schedule so Young could film during summer vacation and wouldn't miss out on time with her students.

Who will host Michelle's Bachelorette season?

Definitely not Chris Harrison. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are currently hosting Thurston's season, but ABC hasn't confirmed who will be hosting Young's season yet. Adams and Bristowe told The Hollywood Reporter that if they don't host Young's season, they would love to see other women hold the job.

"We’d love to be a part of it," says Bristowe. "And even if it’s not us, we would love to see women involved." "Absolutely," Adams continues. "If it’s not us, we would love to see women involved. I think Katie has even spoken to the fact that it really helped her and encouraged her. It’s a very different experience."

Where will Michelle's season be filmed?

It's unclear whether or not the same COVID-19 protocols will be in place as James's Bachelor season, which means Young's Bachelorette season could film anywhere and perhaps even in multiple locations. Thurston's season was filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. You can book a trip here!

Who are the Bachelorette contestants for Michelle's season?

TBD! But here's a refresher on Young's ideal man, per ABC, so you can get an idea of what she's looking for:

"As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things...Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place."

