You'd be forgiven for not remembering everything that's happened in Bachelor Nation in 2021. Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette caps off an unforgettable year for the franchise—and not in a good way. From the departure of Chris Harrison to the racism controversy that swallowed up the season starring Matt James, the franchise's first Black Bachelor, it's been...a lot. But Michelle Young, the college basketball player-turned-teacher, has been one of the best parts of a turbulent year. Fans are rooting hard for the new Bachelorette to find love...so, does she? If you're here because you're wondering if Michelle got engaged—or if you just crave spoilers in general—you're in the right place.

First, a refresher: Michelle came in second on Matt's season, later explaining that she was denied closure after Matt broke up with her on their final one-on-one date. "I had to walk away without closure, and I had to fill in the gaps of what our relationship really was," she told Matt at the After the Final Rose special early this year. Announced as one of two Bachelorettes at the special, Michelle filmed her season between July and September this year (a schedule planned so that she could return for the new school year). Hers was the first season in almost two years that involved international travel, with Michelle and her final contestants flying to Mexico for the final few dates.

Does Michelle get engaged?

So, let's get down to it. Does Michelle find her perfect match—bad basketball pun intended—and get engaged at the end of her season?

Yes!

Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya.

Per Reality Steve, Michelle leaves the season engaged to Nayte, a 27-year-old sales executive who lives in Austin, Texas. (Michelle lives and works in Minnesota, so there's likely a cross-country move in the works.) Per Nayte's ABC bio: "He has a smile that sparkles like the stars, he is always the life of the party; and to boot, he is a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man."

As for Michelle's runner-up, that's a guy named Brandon Jones, per Reality Steve. Here he is:

If you're curious about the many, many men that Michelle sent home before narrowing the field to Nayte and Brandon in Mexico, here's our guide to Michelle's cast of men.

