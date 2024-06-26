Costume design in film is so important—and if it's done well, it elevates the movie. Whether it's a period drama where every piece is ornate and historically accurate (Bonnie and Clyde and Marie Antoinette), or simply a must-watch classic film that perfectly encapsulates the fashion from the decade of its release (The Breakfast Club and Clueless), the costumes add to and enrich the experience.

We're rounding up the best-dressed movie characters who are so stylish that their wardrobes live on even today—whether they're from films considered fashion movies or not. They can be sources of inspiration for pieces you need in your closet and even Halloween costumes, or at the very least, cinematic eye candy worth seeing.

'Almost Famous' (2000)

Part of the reason Almost Famous has stood the test of time is because its fashion perfectly resembles the '70s. If you want to do a deep dive, this Variety article goes in-depth on how the looks were obtained for everyone, including self-described "band-aid" Penny Lane (Kate Hudson)—who's got the perfect balance between fashion-forward and sweet, and who's shearling coat we could never forget.

'American Gigolo' (1980)

This 1980 drama had some spectacular Armani men's suiting; male escort Julian (Richard Gere) is incredibly suave in his formalwear. His casual style, too, though, including some very fitted polos, had the most impact on how men dressed themselves in the decade.

'Barbie' (2023)

There is a costume change in every scene of Barbie—and, since the doll has always had a clearly defined aesthetic, it made for a challenge for costume designer Jacqueline Durran. "Almost the very first thing we did was that we made this chart ... the key thing is that they always had to be three color combinations. It was a strict rule," she told the Motion Pictures Association upon the film's release. "You couldn’t put a costume together if it wasn’t in that combination. It was hard because that meant that you couldn’t buy anything—we basically had to print all the textiles, like all the fabrics for the beach costumes, in these color combinations."

In the end, it was as if you shook a Barbie DreamHouse and all of her ensembles fell out to land perfectly in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster.

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Some days we want to dress like princess Claire (Molly Ringwald), and some days we more so resemble basket case Allison (Ally Sheedy). They may be two ends of the fashionable spectrum, but they both look chic. In all The Breakfast Club is like a time capsule of '80s teen fashion that feels like an honest, seamless representation of its era.

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

The fashion in Breakfast at Tiffany's is emblematic of the style and fragility of Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn). It's pretty safe to say that her outfits by Givenchy are some of the most iconic ever seen on screen. Her little black dress was deemed the most fashionable film dress ever.

'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Bonnie and Clyde had an immense impact on '60s and '70s fashion: costume designer Theadora Van Runkle dressed the robber and murderess Bonnie Parker (played by Faye Dunaway) in a lot of vintage and "tomboyish" outfits, which women immediately fell in love with.

'Challengers' (2024)

This romantic sports drama from Luca Guadagnino was a smash hit for the erotic tryst at its center, and it also undeniably inspired popularity in tennis outfits again. As the long list of branded clothing and accessories designed by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson demonstrates, it's not just tennis-core: the clothes, especially for the stylish, ruthless Tashi (Zendaya) speak volumes about the characters.

'Chinatown' (1974)

This detective film came out in 1974, but it was a perfect throwback to the '30s and was highly influential in inspiring real-life fashion. Faye Dunaway as Evelyn Mulwray has some absolutely stunning suits and hats, but Jack Nicholson matches her in his sharp suits.

'Cleopatra' (1963)

This film was nominated for a Best Costume Design Oscar and also won Elizabeth Taylor a Guinness World Record for the most costume changes in a single movie, amounting to a whopping 65. Even if its many looks didn't help with the film going massively over budget, it still paid off: Her costumes are as intricate as they are stunning.

'Clueless' (1995)

Each of the teens in Clueless has their own style, but the superlative for best-dressed of course goes to lead Valley girl Cher (Alicia Silverstone). From her classic '90s Calvin Klein dress to that checkered blazer and skirt, each look is preppy-chic perfection. We're still drawing from it today!

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

No surprises here: Crazy Rich Asians and specifically its lead, Rachel (Constance Wu), has to make the list. There were a lot of Asian designers featured in the costuming—not to mention a ton of other couture gowns and suits—to make the titular crazy rich Asians look appropriately attired.

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Like many movies on this list, fashion isn't just about choosing a cool outfit—it's integral to the magazine industry as depicted here (and not just a pile of "stuff," as Andy (Anne Hathaway) at one point naively puts it). Any of the leads look incredible, but our hearts go to Meryl Streep's iconic, gray-haired Miranda Priestley.

'Funny Face' (1957)

Audrey Hepburn's characters often have impeccable style, so her inclusion on this list (more than once!) is no surprise. Per British Vogue, this film became the "ultimate fashion reference," in part because the clothes are Givenchy and in part because her outfits (especially her black cigarette pants and black polo neck) are so iconic they're often emulated.

'The Graduate' (1967)

In this movie, a pair of tights on a woman's leg has never been more meaningful. Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft) as the older woman who seduces her husband's colleague's son (Dustin Hoffman), wears her sexy/over-the-top leopard print and fur coats like armor.

'Grease' (1978)

Who amongst us has dressed up as Sandy (or Danny!) from the final setpiece in Grease? While we might quibble with the movie's conclusion (change your whole persona for the guy you like?), I certainly can't deny how striking Sandy's black top and Spandex pants are (which star Olivia Newton-John even had to be sewn into!).

'Heathers' (1988)

This '80s film has the big hair and enormous shoulder pads of the decade, but set in a high school where the popular girls are dying off, the preppiness of their campus dress code adds a nice contrast. Mean girl Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) is probably the most fashionable, but Veronica (Winona Ryder) has the better mix of frilly and edgy.

Every 'James Bond' Film

It would be too hard to narrow it down to just one James Bond film: 007 isn't 007 without an expensive suit and a martini, surrounded by a bunch of women in classy evening wear. While later Bonds would sometimes play with this sartorial tradition, it'll never leave the character's core identity. (We're suckers for Sean Connery's '60s take on the secret agent.)

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

A whole generation of girls (including Ariana Grande, whose "thank u, next" music video is a tribute in part to the film) grew up loving pink because of this movie. Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has defined the color pink for two decades, in part because it's more than just a costume—everyone sees her "girly" look and underestimates her, to their peril.

'Mahogany' (1975)

Case in point: Fashion is the whole plot of this movie! Diana Ross plays struggling designer Tracy Chambers, who becomes a top model and designer. This film (which used Ross' real-life style as inspiration) established that Ross was a fashion force; it's also considered one of her best onscreen moments.

'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

This won the Oscar for Best Costume Design, and for good reason. This over-the-top historical film (that still feels deeply modern) has so much sartorial intricacy, including hundreds of detailed hairpieces and period-appropriate shoes (made by Pompei and Manolo Blahnik). For obvious reasons, Marie Antoinette (Kirsten Dunst) looks the best in every scene.

'Mean Girls' (2004 and 2024)

The first time around, Mean Girls was incredibly '00s with a high school twist: pleated minis, tight tees, and (naturally) a ton of pink. The recent musical remake mercifully ushered in a little more diversity in fashion and some glorious edginess in Regina George (Reneé Rapp).

'North by Northwest' (1959)

It's really hard to beat a '50s movie for fashion! In this case, it's Cary Grant and his impeccable gray suit that take center stage in this spy thriller (GQ even ranked it as the best film suit of all time!) With those sleek cuts, he even pulls focus from some of the film's very stylish women.

'Phantom Thread' (2018)

This Paul Thomas Anderson film is about couture designer Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his muse Alma (Vicky Krieps), who becomes way, way more—and is the personification of his talent. Woodcock and his obsession with the details of his gowns are contagious—we care just as much, by the end of the film.

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Everyone fell in love with Julia Roberts' Vivian in Pretty Woman, in part because she gets to live out every person's fantasy: getting a very expensive makeover. The red ballgown is a standout, of course, but everything she wears is highly covetable.

'Rear Window' (1954)

Alfred Hitchcock used Edith Head for all of his films with Paramount, and she knew how to dress Grace Kelly (playing socialite Lisa) to maximum effect. Lisa's black and white gown is perfection, but so are her elegant nightwear pieces.

'Rebel Without a Cause' (1955)

Teen angst got a whole new look in 1955's coming-of-age classic Rebel Without a Cause, and James Dean's character Jim's "uniform" (red windbreaker, white tee, blue jeans) rubbed off on a whole generation of teens who wanted to look just like him. (Natalie Wood doesn't look half bad either.)

'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' (1997)

It would be criminal to choose between who's more fashionable: Romy (Mira Sorvino) or Michele (Lisa Kudrow) in this BFF comedy. However, since these aspiring fashion designers are dressed almost identically for much of this movie about their journey to their high school reunion, we don't have to. It's a cult classic for its humor and its fun, colorful take on '90s fashion (with costume designer Mona May, who also worked on Clueless, at its helm.)

'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

As is common for Wes Anderson films, the costuming is an important part of the plot. For the titular family of proteges, the Tenenbaums, each of them is in emotional turmoil when they reunite as their absentee father is on his deathbed. While it's technically contemporary, it's extremely chic and pulls from '70s influence, and for adopted daughter Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow), her quarter-life crisis manifests in the oddly wonderful pairing of polo dresses, fur coats, and a stylish blunt bob.

'The Seven Year Itch' (1955)

While most people remember the singular scene from this film in which Marilyn Monroe wears a white dress over a subway grate, "The Girl" is dressed fabulously throughout—which is, in fact, part of her innate appeal. And it's an important part of her character, who vacillates between naif and bombshell.

'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Nominated for an Oscar in Best Costume Design, here the clothes are more than just adornment: they're status symbols. It's clear in every single scene how dweebish and out-of-place Tom (Matt Damon) is compared to the chic Marge (GWYNETH PALTROW) and Dickie (Jude Law). The latter two are tied for most stylish, in the end.

'The Thomas Crown Affair' (1999)

If you've watched the film, you'll remember that Catherine Banning (Rene Russo) is an eminently stylish insurance investigator—and you'll also remember her see-through dress in one incredibly sultry scene. If you haven't watched the movie—be prepared to be blown away.

'To Catch a Thief' (1955)

Oscar-winning Edith Head designed the costumes for this movie—and Grace Kelly as Frances Stevens had never looked so beautiful or high class in her role as a wealthy heiress. Lovers of '50s fashion, take note. (Head also dressed Grace Kelly in Rear Window.)

