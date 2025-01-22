Hailey Bieber Pairs a $3,050 Moncler Puffer Coat and Massive Diamond Ring for Ski Lessons With Justin
She's got rich-girl snow bunny dressing down to a science.
Fashion's winter white trend is a styling trick beloved by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Princess Kate, Kendall Jenner, and more. The look is popular for more reasons than one: It's one of the easiest monochromatic ensembles to pull off (albeit, the most dangerous).
Thus far, winter 2025 has supplied several new takes worth copying—like Sydney Sweeney's fur coat, J.Lo's ivory sweater dress, and Rihanna's edgy, all-white gown, to name a few. The most functional take of all, however, just arrived at the ever-stylish hands of Hailey Bieber.
While vacationing in Aspen, CO, with husband Justin and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the model spent plenty of time on the slopes. On Jan. 16, Bieber utilized winter white in its truest form: on the slopes. She chose ivory Moncler ski separates, which she styled with a matching cowl—effectively combining fashion with function. The rest of Bieber's snow day uniform played up her jacket's edgy black trim. She added on noir details, like calf hair boots, tiny sunglasses, and a long-sleeve tee.
Much like Bieber's other Aspen looks—which included a $15,800 Ferragamo coat, $554 Khaite loafers, and a $4,100 Miu Miu bag—this 'fit came with an absolutely astounding price tag. Though simple in design, her puffer coat alone costs an ice-cold $3,050 at retail, while the matching pants ring in at $1,390.
The outfit's iciest and most expensive finishing touch was her Solow & Co. diamond engagement ring, valued at nearly half a million dollars. Unlike her "Mom" jewelry and eternity bands, she never styles an outfit without it.
If anyone else is gearing up for a trip to the mountains, I'd recommend taking a few moments to peruse the rest of Bieber's vacay looks. At this point, she's got rich-girl snow bunny dressing down to a science.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
