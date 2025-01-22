Hailey Bieber Pairs a $3,050 Moncler Puffer Coat and Massive Diamond Ring for Ski Lessons With Justin

She's got rich-girl snow bunny dressing down to a science.

Fashion's winter white trend is a styling trick beloved by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Princess Kate, Kendall Jenner, and more. The look is popular for more reasons than one: It's one of the easiest monochromatic ensembles to pull off (albeit, the most dangerous).

Thus far, winter 2025 has supplied several new takes worth copying—like Sydney Sweeney's fur coat, J.Lo's ivory sweater dress, and Rihanna's edgy, all-white gown, to name a few. The most functional take of all, however, just arrived at the ever-stylish hands of Hailey Bieber.

While vacationing in Aspen, CO, with husband Justin and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the model spent plenty of time on the slopes. On Jan. 16, Bieber utilized winter white in its truest form: on the slopes. She chose ivory Moncler ski separates, which she styled with a matching cowl—effectively combining fashion with function. The rest of Bieber's snow day uniform played up her jacket's edgy black trim. She added on noir details, like calf hair boots, tiny sunglasses, and a long-sleeve tee.

Hailey Bieber was seen perfecting her skiing skills in Aspen with the help of an instructor. It appears the model is learning to ski as husband Justin is an avid snowboarder, skier and has been seen playing ice hockey. Bieber who grew up playing hockey in Toronto, Canada reportedly considered going pro but decided to focus on his music career. **Shot on January 16, 2025**

Hailey Bieber take the winter white trend to the slopes in head-to-toe Moncler.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Much like Bieber's other Aspen looks—which included a $15,800 Ferragamo coat, $554 Khaite loafers, and a $4,100 Miu Miu bag—this 'fit came with an absolutely astounding price tag. Though simple in design, her puffer coat alone costs an ice-cold $3,050 at retail, while the matching pants ring in at $1,390.

The outfit's iciest and most expensive finishing touch was her Solow & Co. diamond engagement ring, valued at nearly half a million dollars. Unlike her "Mom" jewelry and eternity bands, she never styles an outfit without it.

Tolima Ski Jacket
Moncler Grenoble Tolima Ski Jacket

Belted Contrast Ski Trousers
Moncler Belted Contrast Ski Trousers

Ugg Classic Chillapeak
Ugg Classic Chillapeak

If anyone else is gearing up for a trip to the mountains, I'd recommend taking a few moments to peruse the rest of Bieber's vacay looks. At this point, she's got rich-girl snow bunny dressing down to a science.

