Spoilers for Love is Blind season 8 episodes 1 through 6 ahead. Unsurprisingly, a show that asks its stars to get engaged sight unseen and married just a month later is usually filled with twists and turns. That’s why nearly every season of Netflix’s hit reality dating series Love Is Blind tends to have a “golden couple” to help weather all the onscreen drama it serves to audiences (think: season 1’s Lauren and Cameron , or season 4 ’s Brett and Tiffany ). Minor hiccups aside, this couple tends to have a solid relationship throughout, often using their position of relative stability to comfort fellow cast members who might be having rockier journeys.

Love Is Blind is back this Valentine’s Day with season 8, set in snowy Minneapolis, Minnesota. Come on: Did you really expect a “Midwest nice” installment of this show to not have a “golden couple?” They seem to come in the form of 27-year-old digital marketer Monica Danús and 34-year-old physician associate Joey Leveille , who quickly form a tight bond even as their peers navigate slippery slopes.

In case you’re behind on Love Is Blind season 8 or need to catch up on the first six-episode drop before your next watch party, here’s a quick refresher on all things about Monica and Joey’s relationship—and whether they may still be together after the show.

What happened between Monica and Joey in 'Love is Blind' season 8?

From the beginning, human “Golden Retriever” Joey and Monica—who claims her loved ones would describe her as “secretly really weird” in her cast bio —hit it off thanks to their shared goofball quirks and strong family ties.

Joey’s easy-going demeanor and passion for swing dancing belies a strong sense of responsibility. He grew up with three sisters, one of whom died when he was 16. Joey tells Monica that although he received several football offers from Division 1 schools, he chose to stay at home and go to college nearby to help support his mom and younger sister in the aftermath of his parents’s divorce. He admits that his mom has had money troubles, prompting him to prioritize financial literacy and open a separate retirement account for her.

Likewise, although Monica might joke about her love for Sound of the Music, she shares that she left her last job to help care for her grandmother, whose mind she says is “not all there.” Monica gets choked up when she tells Joey how her grandmother insists on kissing her husband goodnight every night even though she often forgets his name. Afterward, the two agree that this is the best date they’ve ever had, either in or out of the pods.

Did Monica and Joey get engaged in 'Love is Blind' season 8?

Yep! In episode two, Monica and Joey seemingly became the first Minneapolis couple to get engaged (although it’s unclear whether this is simply due to editing). This is consistent with past Love Is Blind “golden couples,” who tend to meet before anyone else.

“Hopefully, [Joey] likes a tall lady,” Monica quips before their first face-to-face meeting, while Joey remarks that “so far, I do believe love is blind.”

Set to Belinda Carlisle’s “Mad About You,” the couple’s official reveal is as warm and goofy as their pods banter. Giggling in excitement, Monica remarks that her new fiancé looks like Tarzan, thanks to his long locks. Although Monica and Joey only share a few chaste kisses at their first meeting, Joey gushes that it’s the best first kiss he’s ever had.

Are Monica and Joey still together after ‘Love is Blind’ season 8?

Although we’ll have to wait and see whether Monica and Joey officially tie the knot at the end of season 8, they definitely make it to the altar. A promo that airs after episode six ends with clear shots of the couple facing each other on their wedding day, which is further into the experiment than many Love Is Blind couples have gotten over the years!