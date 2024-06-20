Spoilers for Perfect Match season 2, episodes 1-9 ahead. Anyone who's watched a dating show like Netflix's smash hit Perfect Match knows there are both pluses and minuses for potentially becoming a cast member. One of the big positives (at least for those with pure intentions) is the chance to connect with people you likely wouldn't meet in real life; a prime Perfect Match season 2 example is the self-proclaimed "most unlikely couple" Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare .

The Dated & Related and The Trust: A Game of Greed alums have become one of the surprise pairings of the season, up there with Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter—but these two seem to especially have a good chance of being declared the show's strongest couple in the June 21 finale. Of course, fans are also wondering whether their romance continued outside of the villa. Read on for everything we know about the couple so far.

What happened between Tolú and Chris on 'Perfect Match' season 2?

Tolú and Chris had a long, winding road until they found each other on Perfect Match season 2. Tolú was one of the first cast members to enter the villa, and she had little luck. She was matched with Love Is Blind alum Izzy Zapata and Perfect Match season 1 winner Dom Gabriel, but neither match had a romantic spark. Meanwhile, Chris arrived in episode 2 and entered the house after pairing with Too Hot to Handle alum Dominique Defoe. After the two didn't work out, he entered a platonic match with his friend Elys Hutchinson.

Everything changed in episode 5 when Chris boldly moved to telegraph his interest in Tolú. During a game of truth or dare, he brought out his former stripper-persona Axel Stone and gave Tolú a lap dance in front of everyone, including The Ultimatum's Jake Cunningham, who Tolú had brought in for a date. (There is a fair question about the timing of Chris showing his interest since it was likely that he'd be sent home that night, but all's fair in love and war?) Tolú appreciated the effort, and she decided to match with Chris that night.

Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn share a sweet moment in Perfect Match season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It only took one episode for the new pairing to be tested, when Chris was sent on a date with a familiar face, Dated & Related's host Melinda Berry. Chris even admitted that he'd had a crush on Melinda when there had been a line between them as cast member and host on the previous show, but the pair had good chemistry on their date. However, Chris decided he wanted to pursue what he had with Tolú instead, and told her that their relationship felt more real.

Then came the ultimate test of commitment: the gender-separated parties. During the soirée—which gives coupled-up participants the chance to chat with all the other singles while their matches aren't around—Tolú was innocent at the girls' day. Chris, on the other hand, used the boys' day to catch up with Xanthi Perdikomatis , whom he'd been interested in back when they were both in the house. (Remember that awkward moment when he gathered Dominique and Xanthi to tell them he was pairing with Elys, even though he hadn't even matched with Xanthi?) Chris admitted to Xanthi that, since he paired with Tolú, he felt "guilty of not exploring more" connections. He said, "My relationship with Tolú isn't as strong as I perceived it to be."

Tolú comforts Chris during his tearful apology in Perfect Match season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The next day, all the singles came to the villa to spill the tea on boys' day (and theoretically girls' day), and Xanthi immediately told Tolú about Chris' comments. When confronted by Tolú and Xanthi, Chris denied everything (despite being recorded), leaving Tolú confused.

Tolú explained that she felt hurt by the possibility that he would consider her as his backup option. But at the end of the night, a tearful Chris apologized to Tolú and told her that she shouldn't pair with him just because he was crying. A vulnerable Tolú told him she wanted to be with someone who liked her back, and Chris insisted that his feelings for her were real. And with that, they matched, heading into the finale a little shaky but still together.

Are Tolú and Chris still together after 'Perfect Match' season 2?

Both Tolú and Chris have stayed (mostly) tight-lipped regarding any Perfect Match spoilers, but they have commented on the show's episodes as they've been released. On Chris' side, he has shared clips in which he spoke about everything from his decision to match with Elys (and the awkward talk with Dominique and Xanthi afterward) to his and Harry's crass discussion about their genitals early in the season. (We're still trying to scrub that moment out of our memories.)

In one TikTok, Chris addresses claims that his interest in Tolú during filming came out of nowhere, saying that he interacted with Tolú in a lot of footage that did not make it to air (including how the pair regularly washed the dishes together). He shares that his interest in her built over time and that reality TV doesn't show viewers every moment filmed (which is fair). He has also had nothing but great things to say about Tolú both in clips and in the comments.

Meanwhile, Tolú has mostly been sharing funny reaction TikToks as she relives moments while watching the show, including her failed pairings with Dom and Izzy. In one recent, telling clip, Tolú has an exasperated look on her face under a caption that reads, "When you end up comforting the person who wronged you." Though she doesn't identify the exact moment in the post itself, she did reply to the top comment, which guesses that she's referring to Chris's apology after the boys' beach day.

After the commenter wrote, "When Chris was crying cuz he thought he was going home and you went to comfort him," Tolú responded, "Smh I’m a sucker for tears," adding a face-palm emoji.

Still, there's no way to know whether Chris and Tolú continued to see each other after the show's airing. They follow each other on Instagram, and they've shared content featuring one another following the show's filming (including a video from what looks like a possible reunion taping), so they at least appear to be on good terms.

Also, Chris did spill a tidbit about the cast post-show. Per Reddit user notyourpieceofcakee, Chris said on a recent livestream that one couple from Perfect Match season 2 is still together after the show. There's no word on who so far (and there likely won't be until the finale drops), but the most popular guesses in the comments are Alara and Stevan—and Chris and Tolú themselves. We'll probably see who's the lucky pair following the June 21 finale.