The Best Christmas TV Specials to Watch in 2024
Spend your December watching red-hot performances and adorable holiday skits.
The Christmas spirit may have come a little early this year, but now that December is here, as Mariah Carey would say, it's tiiiiiiime to officially immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. What better way to get into the mood than bundling up in your best loungewear and tuning in to some Christmas TV specials?
Sure, there's always a selection of seasonal classics and Netflix Christmas movies to stream at your leisure, but nothing beats the lovely anticipation of tuning into a primetime special full of star-studded performances and dazzling decorations. Luckily, music's biggest stars will appear in holiday specials throughout the month, up to a truly can't-miss cultural event on Christmas Day. Below, find a round-up of the best holiday specials airing for Christmas 2024 and when to watch them.
'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular'
Airs Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu
Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro host this special featuring performances of classic holiday songs and selections from our fave Disney soundtracks. Musical guests include Auliʻi Cravalho, Ava Max, Anika Noni Rose, Elton John, John Legend, Pentatonix, and K-pop group SEVENTEEN.
'CMA Country Christmas'
Airs Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams next day on Hulu
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, this yearly special hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood features performances from several country stars, including KING + COUNTRY, Carin León, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Brittney Spencer, and CeCe Winans.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
Airs Wednesday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock
For the second year in a row, Kelly Clarkson will host the televised Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, alongside TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. Musical guests will include Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, and Thalia.
'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular'
Airs Wednesday, December 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock
After the Rockefeller tree lighting, the Tonight Show host brings his new comedy album Holiday Seasoning to life, with performances by special guests including Dolly Parton, the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, Meghan Trainor, The Roots, and “Weird Al” Yankovic.
'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'
Releases Friday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix
Sabrina Carpenter caps off her breakout year with this holiday variety special, featuring musical performances—both holiday classics and festive remixes of her hit songs—and comedy skits with her signature NSFW humor. The guest list is stacked: Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Megan Stalter, and Jillian Bell are all set to appear.
'A Motown Christmas'
Airs Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock
Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson co-host this holiday celebration of Motown's greatest hitmakers, from Diana Ross and the Supremes to Stevie Wonder to Marvin Gaye. Musical guests include Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, mgk, Pentatonix, and Jordin Sparks.
'An Evening with Dua Lipa'
Airs Sunday, December 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
While this special isn't specifically holiday-themed, 'tis the season for televised performances by our favorite pop divas. Filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall, Dua Lipa performs her hit songs while accompanied by a choir and the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, along with a special duet appearance by Elton John. The concert will also include intimate interviews, where the pop star reflects on her life and career.
'Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry'
Airs Monday, December 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock
For this year's holiday special filmed at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, Little Big Town will host an evening of performances from country's biggest stars. Musical guests include Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson, and Orville Peck.
'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024'
Airs Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu
This annual TV special brings the biggest performances from the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert tours to primetime TV. While the official line-up for the TV special is be announced, some of the tour's popular acts include Katy Perry, SZA, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Camila Cabello, and Gracie Abrams.
'A Saturday Night Live Christmas'
Airs Wednesday, December 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (with an encore on Monday, December 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC
For this special, Saturday Night Live rounds up some of its most memorable Christmas and holiday sketches from the past 50 seasons.
'National Christmas Tree Lighting'
Airs Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS
2024 is the 102nd year (!) of the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., which has recently included a televised ceremony with star-studded performances. This year, the special is hosted by Mickey Guyton and you can expect appearances from Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, James Taylor, Muni Long, Trombone Shorty, The War and Treaty, and Trisha Yearwood.
'Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays'
Airs Friday, December 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
This music variety special will combine performances and comedy with heartwarming stories and a live adoption celebrating the creation of a new family. Musical guests set to join Groban include James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War Aad Treaty.
'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
Airs Wednesday, December 25 at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT / 5 a.m. MT/PT on ABC
Start your Christmas morning with the iconic Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Celebrity guests are to be announced.
Beyoncé's NFL Halftime Performance
Game starts Wednesday, December 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 PM p.m. on Netflix.
Then on Christmas afternoon, join us in streaming Beyoncé's highly anticipated halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game, as the streaming network holds its first-ever live NFL Christmas Gameday.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Have Split After a Year of Dating
Thank you for "Bed Chem" and an unhinged music video.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
36 Gift Ideas to Streamline Your Holiday Shopping This Year
Straight from an editor's personal shopping list.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
The Leopard Print Trend Just Got the J.Lo Treatment
She piled several statement pieces into one wild look.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Where Are the Stars of Netflix's 'The Later Daters' Now?
Here's what we know about the stars' love lives post-filming.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet 'The Later Daters' Cast: What to Know About the Stars of the Netflix Reality Show and Their Ages
The Michelle Obama-produced reality show follows singles in their 50s, 60s, and 70s as they look for love.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'The Madness' Ending Explained: A Complete Breakdown of the Netflix Thriller Series' Twisted Yet Hopeful Conclusion
Netflix's new miniseries stars Colman Domingo as a man framed for a gruesome murder.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
The True Story Behind 'The Empress': What to Know About Empress Elisabeth of Austria
The beloved Austrian royal gets the prestige period drama treatment.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Cast of 'The Empress' on Netflix: Your Guide to the Hit German Period Drama
The German period drama about the life and reign of Empress Elisabeth of Austria is back for a must-watch season 2.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'A Man on the Inside' Season 2: Everything We Know
We're already eager to see more sleuthing from Ted Danson!
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'A Man on the Inside' Cast: What to Know About the Stars and Characters in the Netflix Series
The new show from 'The Good Place' creator Mike Schur stars Ted Danson and several other sitcom legends.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Is Hope Springs, New York Real? What to Know About the 'Hot Frosty' Filming Locations
Here's everything we know about the winter wonderland the rom-com was shot in.
By Quinci LeGardye Published