The Christmas spirit may have come a little early this year, but now that December is here, as Mariah Carey would say, it's tiiiiiiime to officially immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. What better way to get into the mood than bundling up in your best loungewear and tuning in to some Christmas TV specials?

Sure, there's always a selection of seasonal classics and Netflix Christmas movies to stream at your leisure, but nothing beats the lovely anticipation of tuning into a primetime special full of star-studded performances and dazzling decorations. Luckily, music's biggest stars will appear in holiday specials throughout the month, up to a truly can't-miss cultural event on Christmas Day. Below, find a round-up of the best holiday specials airing for Christmas 2024 and when to watch them.

'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular'

(Image credit: Disney/Abigail Nilsson)

Airs Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro host this special featuring performances of classic holiday songs and selections from our fave Disney soundtracks. Musical guests include Auliʻi Cravalho, Ava Max, Anika Noni Rose, Elton John, John Legend, Pentatonix, and K-pop group SEVENTEEN.

WATCH ON HULU

'CMA Country Christmas'

Airs Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams next day on Hulu

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, this yearly special hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood features performances from several country stars, including KING + COUNTRY, Carin León, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Brittney Spencer, and CeCe Winans.

'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

Airs Wednesday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

For the second year in a row, Kelly Clarkson will host the televised Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, alongside TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. Musical guests will include Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, and Thalia.

'Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular'

Airs Wednesday, December 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock

After the Rockefeller tree lighting, the Tonight Show host brings his new comedy album Holiday Seasoning to life, with performances by special guests including Dolly Parton, the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, Meghan Trainor, The Roots, and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'

(Image credit: Alfredo Flores/Netflix)

Releases Friday, December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter caps off her breakout year with this holiday variety special, featuring musical performances—both holiday classics and festive remixes of her hit songs—and comedy skits with her signature NSFW humor. The guest list is stacked: Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Megan Stalter, and Jillian Bell are all set to appear.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

'A Motown Christmas'

Airs Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock

Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson co-host this holiday celebration of Motown's greatest hitmakers, from Diana Ross and the Supremes to Stevie Wonder to Marvin Gaye. Musical guests include Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, mgk, Pentatonix, and Jordin Sparks.

'An Evening with Dua Lipa'

(Image credit: Elizabeth Miranda/Radical22)

Airs Sunday, December 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

While this special isn't specifically holiday-themed, 'tis the season for televised performances by our favorite pop divas. Filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall, Dua Lipa performs her hit songs while accompanied by a choir and the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, along with a special duet appearance by Elton John. The concert will also include intimate interviews, where the pop star reflects on her life and career.

'Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry'

Airs Monday, December 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock

For this year's holiday special filmed at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, Little Big Town will host an evening of performances from country's biggest stars. Musical guests include Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson, and Orville Peck.

'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024'

Airs Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu

This annual TV special brings the biggest performances from the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert tours to primetime TV. While the official line-up for the TV special is be announced, some of the tour's popular acts include Katy Perry, SZA, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Camila Cabello, and Gracie Abrams.

'A Saturday Night Live Christmas'

(Image credit: NBC)

Airs Wednesday, December 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (with an encore on Monday, December 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC

For this special, Saturday Night Live rounds up some of its most memorable Christmas and holiday sketches from the past 50 seasons.

'National Christmas Tree Lighting'

Airs Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS

2024 is the 102nd year (!) of the National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., which has recently included a televised ceremony with star-studded performances. This year, the special is hosted by Mickey Guyton and you can expect appearances from Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, James Taylor, Muni Long, Trombone Shorty, The War and Treaty, and Trisha Yearwood.

'Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays'

Airs Friday, December 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

This music variety special will combine performances and comedy with heartwarming stories and a live adoption celebrating the creation of a new family. Musical guests set to join Groban include James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, and The War Aad Treaty.

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'

Airs Wednesday, December 25 at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT / 5 a.m. MT/PT on ABC

Start your Christmas morning with the iconic Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Celebrity guests are to be announced.

Beyoncé's NFL Halftime Performance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Game starts Wednesday, December 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 PM p.m. on Netflix.

Then on Christmas afternoon, join us in streaming Beyoncé's highly anticipated halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game, as the streaming network holds its first-ever live NFL Christmas Gameday.