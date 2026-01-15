Netflix's Culinary Class Wars is must-watch reality TV, an innovative cooking competition that channels Physical: Asia and Squid Game with its brutal challenges and diabolical twists. Hosted by Paik Jong-won and Ahn Sung-jae, the Korean reality show gathers 100 chefs vying for a 300 million won (roughly $203,000) prize. There's even a built in underdog story; 20 of the chefs are legendary celebrity chefs, known as White Spoons, while the other 80 are up-and-comers looking to prove their skills against their idols and mentors.

Culinary Class Wars returned for season 2 in December 2025, bringing back iconic challenges like Infinite Cooking Hell while introducing complex new themes, such as "Just One Dish For Myself." After the January 13 season finale, where Choi Kang-rok defeated Culinary Monster to claim the win, fans are hoping that Netflix is prepping another season. Below, read on for everything we know about Culinary Class Wars season 3 so far.

White Spoon chefs prepare dozens of plates for the judges in Round 3. (Image credit: Sangwoo Kim/Netflix)

Has 'Culinary Class Wars' been renewed for season 3?

As of the season 2 finale, Netflix has given no word on whether Culinary Class Wars will return for a third season. However, it's extremely likely that season 3 will soon join Netflix Korea's upcoming slate. In addition to becoming a viral hit in South Korea, season 2 has stayed in Netflix's Global Top 10 - Non-English Shows for its entire run. Hopefully we'll get the official news of season 3 very soon.

Black Spoon and White Spoon chefs face off in season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

When will 'Culinary Class Wars' season 3 be released?

While season 3's release window depends on how quickly the show is renewed, we can look at Culinary Class Wars's first two seasons for a guess. After season 1 debuted in September 2024, season 2 reportedly began filming in late March 2025 before premiering that December. If season 3's production schedule is similar, new episodes could arrive in early 2027.

Season 2 winner Choi Kang-rok prepares sesame tofu during the finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who will be in the cast of 'Culinary Class Wars' season 2?

Any upcoming cast of Culinary Class Wars season 3 is impossible to guess at this point, but the show is expected to recruit a new cohort of talented Korean chefs based around the globe.

After Choi Kang-rok's redemption story—he returned to. season 2 as a Hidden White Spoon after being eliminated in season 1—fans are already campaigning for their favorite season 2 contestants to return for season 3. Popular choices include Son Jong-won, Lee Jun, Witch With a Wok, and even season 1 runner-up Edward Lee.

Meanwhile, there is also the question of whether judges Paik Jong-won and Ahn Sung-jae would return for a third installment. Paik Jong-won's casting in particular has been a subject of debate for the Korean public, after he faced several public scandals in early 2025. Though season 2 was already filmed before the scandals, and Paik was cleared of false-labeling allegations in early January, it's still unknown whether he will eventually return to TV.