We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose —literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

Let’s get into it, friends! On December 21 the Sun crossed into Capricorn’s sky—an astrological pivot that also signals Winter Solstice—marking the longest night of the year and a massive turning point. Perfectly paired with Christmas and New Year's, Capricorn Season invites us to begin manifesting, dreaming, and tapping into the potential of this brand-new 12-month cycle ahead. Capricorn energy isn’t about false promises—it’s about commitment, endurance, and deciding what actually deserves your energy as, slowly but surely, the Sun begins to reemerge.

Our first big astrological event of 2026 wastes no time: On January 3, the Full Moon in Cancer shines a bright light on responsibility, ambition, and results. There’s no room for vague goals or half-promises; this powerful lunation demands honesty about effort, boundaries, and follow-through. If something has been draining you without offering a real return, this Full Moon makes it impossible to ignore.

Then, midway through the season, the energy begins to transform. On January 17, Venus (the planet of love, values, and beauty) enters weird and wild Aquarius, shifting our focus from duty to connection, from tradition to experimentation. Relationships, money, and pleasure begin to feel less rigid and more future-facing. And, the very next day, on January 18, the New Moon in Capricorn offers a rare opportunity to reset your long-term trajectory. Small, steady actions established under this sky will echo far beyond January.

Capricorn season reminds us that success is always defined by output. Ambition requires showing up, staying consistent, and trusting the slow build. As always, I’ve paired each zodiac sign with a fragrance to help anchor this season’s energy—something to ground you, steady you, and remind you that discipline can be deeply satisfying when it’s aligned with purpose. Happy New Year!

Capricorn season shifts your attention straight to the top of the mountain, Aries. Career, reputation, long-term goals—it’s a lot of pressure, but also how you secure the big payoffs you’ve been dreaming about. Over the next few weeks (but especially during the New Moon on January 18), you’re being asked to lead with maturity and to take responsibility for yourself. In other words, no more temper tantrums! The spotlight is bright right now, and while that can feel intimidating, it’s also exhilarating. You know what you want. Now you have to hold it down. To ground yourself in that authority, reach for Eilish Fragrances Your Turn II. Woody, rooted and quietly commanding, it feels steady, anchored, and ready to lock in. This is a scent for taking up space without explaining yourself—and letting your natural leadership shine.

Capricorn season invites you to zoom out, Taurus. You’re craving perspective—the kind that comes from changing your environment, expanding your mind, or remembering there’s more to life than your current routine. Travel, spiritual exploration, and long-range planning are all activated now, pushing you to think beyond what’s comfortable and familiar.

I know you like to keep things steady and stable, but over the next few weeks, don’t be afraid to say yes to experiences that bring you outside your comfort zone. Let yourself want more! Ouai’s Ibiza captures that feeling perfectly. Not-too-sweet, warm, and effortlessly confident, it’s indulgent without being excessive. One spray feels like permission to enjoy the journey while you’re still figuring out the destination.

Capricorn season pulls you into deeper emotional terrain, Gemini. Shared resources, intimacy, trust, and power dynamics are coming into focus, demanding honesty where you may have been skimming the surface. For you, this isn’t about superficial resolutions; it’s about reimagining every aspect of your reality. Likewise, you may find yourself confronting fears around vulnerability or dependence, while also learning how to sit with the biggest, deepest, heaviest emotions. And that, my dear, is how we make magic. Heretic’s Häxan is your scent ally for this work. Resinous, witchy, and unapologetically complex, it’s the essence of ritual. Rose, incense, amber, and oakmoss hold space for depth—and remind you that power grows when you’re willing to face your shadows.

It’s the beginning of the New Year, Cancer, and for you, the focus is on your partnerships. The next four weeks highlight your relationships in a major way—romantic, platonic, professional, and everything in between. With a Full Moon in your sign on January 3, you’re wasting no time taking a closer look at balance: who shows up for you, who drains you, and what you’re ready to actually prioritize. This is a season to define what bonds mean to you at this stage of life, and how you can build solid, scalable trust without sacrificing yourself. Phlur’s Afterglow supports this recalibration beautifully. Warm, woody, and intimate, it’s closeness without overwhelm. Tangy apricot, creamy coconut, and gentle amber linger just enough—a reminder that the right connections feel inspiring, not suffocating.

Sorry, Leo! Capricorn season asks you to get practical—for a change! Work, health, daily routines, and long-term sustainability are front and center, which means it’s time to take an honest look at how you’re actually spending your energy. But don’t you dare say it’s boring, Leo; it’s strategic. Fundamentally, this is about making sure you’re set up for success that’s real, lasting, and capable of delivering all of the audacious hopes, dreams, and wishes your lion heart desires. Indira’s Oud Rose brings depth and authority to this chapter. A bold rose grounded in oud notes and warm woods, it adds richness and confidence to the everyday—a reminder that structure doesn’t dull your magnetism, it strengthens it.

This transition from 2025 into 2026 brings some much-needed lightness back into your world, Virgo. Creativity, romance, pleasure, and play are highlighted now, reminding you that joy isn’t a distraction—it’s actually fuel. After months of holding everything together and micromanaging all aspects of your life (how exhausting), you’re finally allowed to loosen your grip and follow what feels fun, expressive, and alive. So don’t be afraid to flirt, create, date, or say yes to experiences that don’t feel obviously “productive.” Just because something isn’t on your to-do list doesn’t mean you can’t do it, Virgo! Marc Jacobs’s Daisy Murakami Blue captures this energy perfectly. Bright, youthful, and instantly uplifting (the bottle is adorably decorated with Murakami’s signature smiling flowers), this scent has strong peony, lychee, and juicy fruit notes. It’s distinctive, delightful, and whimsical as hell; a reminder that maybe the whole point of life is to just…enjoy the ride? Now that’s poetry!

Capricorn season turns your attention inward, Libra, highlighting home, family, emotional security, and the foundations of your life. Over the next few weeks, you may feel a strong pull to slow down, nest, and focus on what makes you feel genuinely supported—not just comfortable, but truly safe. This is a season for strengthening your roots, redefining boundaries with loved ones, and creating a private world that actually restores you, making Memo Paris’s African Leather your perfect fragrance muse for this chapter. A rich unisex aroma, African Leather is a blend of warm spices, soft leather, and subtle sweetness, offering both protection and depth, wrapping you in something steady, resilient, and quietly powerful during this season of introspection.

What do you actually want, Scorpio? And how are you planning on turning your dreams into reality if you’re afraid to speak your intentions outloud? Now that’s tea. For you, the Sun’s movement into Capricorn season strengthens your voice—and right on time. Communication, conversations, learning, and truth-telling take priority now, and you’re no longer interested in passive-aggressive clapbacks. Over the next few weeks, you’re called to say what you actually mean, ask the real questions, and find strength in your full and complete truth. D’Orsay’s Rose Blaze supports this confidence beautifully. Bright, tangy, and unexpectedly playful, it turns this classic rose scent into something bold and expressive—fruity, juicy, and sharp enough to have a kick. Just like you.

Your birthday season may be over, and now Capricorn energy rolls in, offering a much more grounded energy. Sagittarius, that’s not a bad thing! After weeks of big ideas, big feelings, and big indulgences, the focus shifts to your resources—money, self-worth, and what you’re actually building in tangible terms. This is a moment to get clear on what you value and how you’re investing your energy, time, and talents. You’re realizing that abundance isn’t just about chasing the next adventure; it’s also about creating stability that allows you to keep exploring without burning out. Dolce & Gabbana’s Dolce is a beautiful anchor for this chapter. Soft, floral, and effortlessly elegant, its blend of bergamot, jasmine, and white florals feels timeless and reassuring—the kind of scent that reminds you that you deserve abundance.

Happy solar return, Capricorn! (That’s how astrologers say happy birthday.) It’s so Capricorn-coded for your birthday season to coincide with the new year, this special moment when everyone is taking a page from your book: plotting, planning, and strategizing. We love to see it! For you, this is your reset, your recalibration, your chance to step into a new cycle with intention and authority. With the Sun returning to your sign, you’re shedding old expectations and redefining yourself. Likewise, over the next few weeks, you’ll become increasingly aware of your body, your presence, and the way you move through the world. Henry Rose’s French Exit captures that energy perfectly. Crisp blackcurrant opens the scent before settling into smoky musk and warmth, creating something composed, grounded, and unmistakably self-possessed. This is you, Capricorn: refined, intentional, and effortlessly chic in a retro trenchcoat.

Capricorn season invites you into a quieter space, Aquarius—a moment of rest before your own season arrives in just a few weeks. This is a deeply introspective time, when intuition, dreams, and subtle emotional undercurrents rise to the surface. You may feel called to retreat, reflect, or simply unplug from the noise so you can hear yourself think. Trust that this pause is productive; it’s important to calm your nervous system enough to listen to your intuition. Especially on and around the New Moon—January 18—give yourself permission to lay low, rest, and ruminate. Ranvant’s Infinite Resonance supports this inward journey beautifully. Fresh citrus softens into neroli, vetiver, and white musk, creating a scent that feels light, calming, and quietly luminous. It’s the fragrance of clearing your energy, resetting your nervous system, and preparing for a powerful reemergence.

You’re ready to party, Pisces—and not just because it’s the holiday season and New Year's Eve is right around the corner. The Sun’s movement into Capricorn activates the area of your chart associated with friends, community, and connection. Now, you’re thinking about where you belong, who you want to build with, and how your dreams fit into something larger than yourself. Over the next few weeks, meaningful connections remind you that you don’t have to carry everything alone. Discotheque’s Call For A Good Time is the perfect match for this social reawakening. Jasmine-heavy, bright, and infused with retro ylang-ylang, it feels like dancing under a strobe lights with people who see you exactly as you are. Fun, flirty, and unapologetically joyful—just the way this season should feel.

