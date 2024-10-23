When Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Reunion Coming Out? What to Know About the Release Date and Time
Reality TV fans have a lot of questions for the season 7 cast.
The seventh season of Love Is Blind has officially come to an end, but longtime fans know that the drama is not over yet. Netflix's reality TV juggernaut always takes on a life of its own on social media, and season 7 is no exception; since its airing, allegations have surfaced against some of the cast that have eclipsed their televised relationships. Thankfully, the couples are set to return for a special reunion, and will come back together to answer fan questions a full year after the show was filmed.
Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion, including which Love Is Blind season 7 cast members are set to return.
When will the 'Love is Blind' season 7 reunion air?
Netflix has confirmed that the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The reunion special will not stream live, so there likely won't be a repeat of the season 4 delays, making this a true appointment viewing for fans.
Is there a trailer for the 'Love is Blind' season 7 reunion?
Yes! Netflix announced the season 7 reunion with a teaser—which also served as the return of one of the season's buzziest couples: Leo and Brittany. Despite being dropped from the show after the pods, the art dealer and esthetician made a comeback to tease the forthcoming reunion. In the clip, they also revived some of Leo's greatest hits from the pods, including his ever-present Rolex, and the kissy noises (that we never needed to hear again).
Which cast members will attend the 'Love is Blind' season 7 reunion?
Netflix has not yet confirmed which couples will return for the season 7 reunion, besides Leo and Brittany. However, the odds are that all six pairs who got engaged—Garrett and Taylor, Ashley and Tyler, Marissa and Ramses, Hannah and Nick, Alex and Tim, and Monica and Stephen—will return for the special episode, which will hopefully have enough time with each of the couples.
Who got married in the 'Love is Blind' season 7 finale?
Spoilers for the Love is Blind season 7 finale ahead. By the final episode of the D.C.-set season of Love is Blind, only three couples were left in the experiment, after Monica and Stephen split following the sexting scandal, Tim ended things with Alex because he hated naps, and Hannah and Nick met their inevitable demise. However, the first minutes of the season 7 finale included another breakup: Ramses called things off with Marissa in what she later described as a "jarring" conversation where she had "no say."
Then there were two, and both of them said yes! Taylor and Garrett's fairytale wedding went without a hitch, cementing them as this season's meant-to-be couple. Meanwhile, Ashley and Tyler got married, despite their brief hiccup after Ashley found out that Tyler had three children, which he hadn't revealed in the pods nor Mexico. Several allegations have come out against Tyler since season 7 began airing, and they'll likely be a major subject of conversation at the reunion, depending on when the episode is filmed.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
