'Outer Banks' Season 4, Part 2: Everything We Know
OBX fans will have a short pause in the hunt for Blackbeard's treasure.
Back in March 2023, Outer Banks' season 3 finale briefly teased a mundane, chill era for the Pogues, where they left the danger and adventure behind to enjoy the good life after finding the treasure of El Dorado. But the clique's danger-magnet behavior (as well as their unbreakable bond and possible invincibility) is intertwined into the DNA of Netflix's must-watch TV series, and a new season needs to up the ante. Outer Banks season 4 delivers, and by the end of the first five episodes, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are facing a new near-death scenario in the search for Blackbeard's treasure, as JJ (Rudy Pankow) deals with a major identity crisis.
OBX fans will have a bit of a wait after these massive cliffhangers, as season 4 follows in the footsteps of many of Netflix's most popular shows with a two-part release. Below, read on to know when to expect Outer Banks season 4, part 2 to hit Netflix.
When does 'Outer Banks' season 4, part 2 come out?
Netflix has confirmed that Outer Banks season 4, part 2 will be released on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The second half of the season will hit streaming on the platform at 3 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.
So yeah, we'll have to wait nearly an entire month for the Pogue's adventures to continue.
How many episodes are in 'Outer Banks' season 4, part 2?
When season 4, part 2 arrives on streaming, fans can expect five more episodes. Netflix has confirmed the fourth installment features 10 total episodes, and the first half of the season arrived on October 10.
What will Outer Banks' season 4, part 2 be about?
Spoilers for Outer Banks season 4 part 1 ahead. As teased in the season 3 finale's fast-forward, the Pogues can bring Poguelandia 2.0 to life after returning to North Carolina with the El Dorado treasure. Their bait, tackle, and boat tour shop on the Maybank property is successful for some time.—but when they run through their money too quickly (largely because of JJ), they have to take on Wes Genrette's (David Jensen) gig of finding the amulet that belonged to Blackbeard's wife Elizabeth, in exchange for $50,000.
Wes dies as the group searches Blackbeard's ship, but before he does, he leaves a letter for JJ exposing a huge secret: JJ's father isn't Luke (Gary Weeks). Instead, Larissa Genrette (Tommi Rose) is JJ's birth mother; Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), her Kook husband, is JJ's real father; and Wes is his grandfather.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
After that bombshell, we can expect season 4, part 2 to focus on unraveling the night of Larissa's death and how Luke ended up raising JJ. Bbetween Chandler giving off major villain vibes and the Genrette family curse, JJ is now in more danger than he has ever been in OBX history.
If all this secret lineage intrigue isn't enough, season 4, part 1, also ends with the Pogues on the losing side of the treasure hunt (with two of them in mortal danger). Mercenaries Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) and Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh) escape with Blackbeard's scroll after John B chooses not to shoot them, and by the time the credits roll, Sarah and Pope are still stuck in the underground crypt as the water level rises.
They'll likely get out alive (we firmly believe the Pogues are invincible)—but it may not get any safer from here if the group decides to go after Lightner for the treasure and to avenge Terrance's (Terence Rosemore) death. This month needs to go by very quickly.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Royal Expert Claims Princess Kate is Done "Playing Peacemaker" With King Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William
"She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Stand United in Burgundy
The royal couple coordinated during a surprise appearance on World Mental Health Day.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Everyone’s Wearing Suede Bags Right Now
The fuzzy leather finish is making a major comeback this season. From structured totes to slouchy crossbodies, the style is prolific on the streets, on social, and among celebs.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Are 'Love is Blind' Season 7 Stars Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis Still Together?
Fans are wondering whether the marketing director and account manager/military veteran will still make it to the altar.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
The Stars of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Watch the fan-favorite Bravolebrities play a game of 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Stars Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson Still Together?
It's safe to say the sales exec and the electrician were an unlikely pairing.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
'Heartstopper' Season 4: Everything We Know
We certainly haven't seen the last of Charlie and Nick's love story.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kim Kardashian Pens Essay Demanding Erik and Lyle Menendez Be Freed From Prison Amid the Release of 'Monsters'
"We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved," she wrote.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka Still Together?
Fans have a lot of thoughts about the former medical salesperson and football player.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Stars Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause Still Together?
The quantum physicist and the clean-energy consultant have become one of season 7's fan-favorite couples.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Stars Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski Still Together?
Here's what we know about the art dealer and the esthetician's life after filming.
By Quinci LeGardye Published