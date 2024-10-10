Back in March 2023, Outer Banks' season 3 finale briefly teased a mundane, chill era for the Pogues, where they left the danger and adventure behind to enjoy the good life after finding the treasure of El Dorado. But the clique's danger-magnet behavior (as well as their unbreakable bond and possible invincibility) is intertwined into the DNA of Netflix's must-watch TV series, and a new season needs to up the ante. Outer Banks season 4 delivers, and by the end of the first five episodes, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are facing a new near-death scenario in the search for Blackbeard's treasure, as JJ (Rudy Pankow) deals with a major identity crisis.

OBX fans will have a bit of a wait after these massive cliffhangers, as season 4 follows in the footsteps of many of Netflix's most popular shows with a two-part release. Below, read on to know when to expect Outer Banks season 4, part 2 to hit Netflix.

Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and John B (Chase Stokes) share a sweet moment in Outer Banks season 4, part 1. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

When does 'Outer Banks' season 4, part 2 come out?

Netflix has confirmed that Outer Banks season 4, part 2 will be released on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The second half of the season will hit streaming on the platform at 3 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

So yeah, we'll have to wait nearly an entire month for the Pogue's adventures to continue.

How many episodes are in 'Outer Banks' season 4, part 2?

When season 4, part 2 arrives on streaming, fans can expect five more episodes. Netflix has confirmed the fourth installment features 10 total episodes, and the first half of the season arrived on October 10.

Pope (Jonathan Daviss), John B (Stokes), and JJ (Pankow) enjoy the view from their new shop, in Outer Banks season 4, part 1. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

What will Outer Banks' season 4, part 2 be about?

Spoilers for Outer Banks season 4 part 1 ahead. As teased in the season 3 finale's fast-forward, the Pogues can bring Poguelandia 2.0 to life after returning to North Carolina with the El Dorado treasure. Their bait, tackle, and boat tour shop on the Maybank property is successful for some time.—but when they run through their money too quickly (largely because of JJ), they have to take on Wes Genrette's (David Jensen) gig of finding the amulet that belonged to Blackbeard's wife Elizabeth, in exchange for $50,000.

Wes dies as the group searches Blackbeard's ship, but before he does, he leaves a letter for JJ exposing a huge secret: JJ's father isn't Luke (Gary Weeks). Instead, Larissa Genrette (Tommi Rose) is JJ's birth mother; Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), her Kook husband, is JJ's real father; and Wes is his grandfather.

After that bombshell, we can expect season 4, part 2 to focus on unraveling the night of Larissa's death and how Luke ended up raising JJ. Bbetween Chandler giving off major villain vibes and the Genrette family curse, JJ is now in more danger than he has ever been in OBX history.

Sarah (Cline) and Pope (Daviss) try not to freak out in the crypt. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

If all this secret lineage intrigue isn't enough, season 4, part 1, also ends with the Pogues on the losing side of the treasure hunt (with two of them in mortal danger). Mercenaries Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) and Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh) escape with Blackbeard's scroll after John B chooses not to shoot them, and by the time the credits roll, Sarah and Pope are still stuck in the underground crypt as the water level rises.

They'll likely get out alive (we firmly believe the Pogues are invincible)—but it may not get any safer from here if the group decides to go after Lightner for the treasure and to avenge Terrance's (Terence Rosemore) death. This month needs to go by very quickly.