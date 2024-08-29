Spoilers for Outer Banks season 3 ahead. After a year and a half of waiting, it's finally time to return to the OBX. Outer Banks is one of Netflix's biggest and most beloved hits, with the action-packed teen drama counting millions of devoted fans. The North Carolina-set, must-watch TV series has everything: treasure hunts, romance, class strife, and enough gorgeous cinematography (and bikini inspiration) to have viewers longing for their next beach getaway. Outer Banks season 3, which arrived on Netflix in February 2023, saw the group finally solve one of the show's biggest mysteries, before the finale cliffhanger set up an even bigger adventure.

Lucky for fans, OBX was renewed for season 4 before the third even aired. Now that we're only months from the next chapter in the Pogues' journey, read on to learn everything we know about Outer Banks season 4 so far.

When will season 4 of 'Outer Banks' be released?

Netflix has confirmed that Outer Banks season 4 will have a two-part release, with five episodes each hitting the platform on October 10, 2024, for part 1, and November 7, 2024, for part 2. This means Outer Banks will join the pantheon of Netflix hits with split-release schedules, including Bridgerton, The Crown, Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, You, Cobra Kai. (Sigh.)

John B (Chase Stokes) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) in Outer Banks season 4. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Is there a trailer for 'Outer Banks' season 4?

The first teaser for season 4 picks up right where the season 3 finale left off, with the Pogues living the good life after finally finding the gold. As John B (Chase Stokes) says via voiceover, "That's where the story should've ended. But really, it was just the beginning." Among all the flashes of treasure hunting and scuba-diving, John takes a moment to remind JJ (Rudy Pankow), "We got everything to lose this time."

Who is in the cast of 'Outer Banks' season 4?

All of the Pogues are set to return to our screens for OBX 4, including Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo). Austin North and Drew Starkey will also be back as Topper and Rafe, respectively, while Fiona Palomo has been upgraded to a series regular, as Rafe's girlfriend, Sofia.

Are there any new cast members in 'Outer Banks' season 4?

Netflix has also announced that several new faces are joining the series alongside David Jensen as new treasure hunter Wes Genrette (who we met in season 3's finale). Among the new additions: J. Anthony Crane will play Chandler Groff, a man who's "darkly grief-stricken over the loss of his wife." The Walking Dead alum Pollyanna McIntosh will play Dalia, a "revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face-to-face with the Pogues."

From left: Ruthie (Mia Challis), Topper (Austin North), Rafe (Drew Starkey), Sofia (Fiona Palomo), and Kelce (Deion Smith) in Outer Banks season 4. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Meanwhile, Dynasty actor Brianna Brown joins as Hollis Robinson, a realtor and former colleague of Ward who "now has her eye on Rafe for a new venture." Rigo Sanchez will play Lightner, an "imposing stranger with a piratical nerve [who] appears to test the Pogues." Rounding out the newcomers, Clickbait's Mia Challis plays Ruthie, a "wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper."

From left: Kiara (Madison Bailey), Cleo (Carlacia Grant), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), John B (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) in Outer Banks season 4. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What will 'Outer Banks' season 4 be about?

OBX season 3 ended with the Pogues finding the El Dorado gold in Mexico, though both Ward Cameron and Big John lost their lives in the process. After Sarah and John B held a touching memorial for their dads, the finale jumped forward 18 months, to a future where the Pogues are back in the OBX and being honored for solving the 500-year-old mystery of El Dorado. Though they all have plans (including Pope being set to leave for college), a mysterious stranger tells them that he's looking for partners to investigate a 1718 captain's log belonging to Edward Teach, a.k.a. Blackbeard.

Cleo (Carlacia Grant), Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) in Outer Banks season 4. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The official description for season 4 promises to take viewers "back in time" to the lead-up to the Blackbeard scene:

"After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a 'normal' life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed 'Poguelandia 2.0,' where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take [Wes Genrette] up on his offer, drawn back into the 'G' game for a whole new adventure.

But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future—who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"