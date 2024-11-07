Spoilers for Outer Banks season 4 part 2 ending ahead. Since its debut in the dark days of April 2020, Outer Banks has been Netflix's must-watch adventure series, a comfort show for anyone who loves sun, surf, and surprisingly resilient teen treasure hunters. Over four seasons, fans have followed Pogues John B, Sarah, JJ, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo through thrilling treasure hunts, death-defying escapes, twisted family drama, and epic romances.

Season 4, part 2, which arrived on Netflix on November 7, put the friend group through its toughest challenges yet, and many firsts for the series. Now that season 4 has ended, it's time to learn what final adventure the OBX crew has in store. Read on for everything we know about Outer Banks season 5 so far.

The Pogues (Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes, and Jonathan Daviss) ride on a ship in Outer Banks season 4. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Is 'Outer Banks' season 5 the final season?

Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke confirmed season 5 would be the final season on November 4, 2024, days ahead of the season 4, part 2 premiere. In a written letter, the trio recalled how a photo from summer 2017, of "teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage" inspired the creation of OBX as a five-season TV series. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship," they continued.

"With a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting season 4 behind us, and are turning to season 5, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," they wrote. "Season 5 will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."

A post shared by @hichasestokes A photo posted by on

John B actor Chase Stokes also shared the letter on his Instagram, as well as an emotional tribute to the series. "My hearts heavy writing this one.. One last ride. Thank you to everybody who has tuned in these past 5 years. You’ve given us more than we could ever give back to you," he wrote. "It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life."

When will season 5 of 'Outer Banks' be released?

It's yet to be announced when Outer Banks season 5 will be released. The best way to guess when the show will be back is to map out the series' timeline thus far. Season 1 premiered on April 15, 2020, season 2 debuted in July 2021, followed by season 3 in February 2023, and season 4's two-part release in October and November 2024. Between the show's release pattern and knowing pre-production on season 5 is already underway, there's a good chance that season 6 will debut in the first half of 2026.

Kiara (Bailey) and Sarah (Cline) are among the Pogues who are likely to return for season 5. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Who is in the cast of 'Outer Banks' season 5?

All of the remaining Pogues are set to return to our screens for OBX 4, including Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo). Drew Starkey will also likely return as newly-minted Pogue ally Rafe Cameron, along with other supporting cast members Austin North (Topper) and Fiona Palomo (Sofia).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season 4 ended with the tragic death of fan-favorite character JJ (Rudy Pankow). (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Does JJ really die in 'Outer Banks' season 4?

Despite our longtime theory that the OBX crew was immortal—Sarah and JJ even survived that massive storm!—season 4 ends with the devastating death of JJ (Rudy Pankow) at the hands of his biological father, Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane). During season 4's finale standoff in Morocco, JJ gave Groff the season's treasure, the Blue Crown, as the villain held Kiara at gunpoint. However, Groff fatally stabbed JJ anyway and left his son to die in Kie's arms. JJ's last words were telling Kiara that he loved her.

After a brief memorial montage for JJ, the Pogues seem truly down and out until Rafe—who redeemed himself by helping the Pogues throughout the second half of the season—drives up and tells them that Groff is headed for Lisbon, Portugal, where he found a buyer for The Blue Crown. The last shot of season 4 is an enraged Kie declaring that the Pogues are out for "revenge."

What will 'Outer Banks' season 5 be about?

You can expect OBX season 5 to be about the fallout of JJ's death. Specifically, it'll likely see Kiara (and the rest of the Pogues, but especially Kiara) in her vengeance era. The creators told Tudum that season 5 will be “really personal," with Jonas Pate explaining, "They may end up getting treasure as part of their revenge, but it’s all about avenging JJ, and trying to get some solace or peace, and to move on from the grief they all feel."

Josh Pate added that Kiara will be "the lead dog on the hunt for Groff." He said, “They feel a duty to avenge JJ. If they don’t go after Groff, they’ll feel like they’ve let the spirit of JJ or their friendship down... I think they all feel it, like they have to do something. It’s almost to just ameliorate the grief they’re feeling."

John B (Stokes) and Sarah (Cline) share an emotional moment. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Meanwhile, in another major twist, Sarah and John B are pregnant! The longtime couple and Outer Banks OTP learn that they're expecting in season 4, episode 7, and Sarah actress Madelyn Cline told Tudum that she "always knew that that was what our writers wanted for at least the end of the show."

Jonas Pate added that a Sarah-John B pregnancy "just seemed like a natural evolution of a challenge that they would have to grapple with." Plus, even though the pair no longer have JJ around to be the baby's godfather, the rest of the Pogues (and likely Uncle Rafe, who has started to reconcile with his sister) will be the village helping to raise the baby.