'Outer Banks' Season 5: Everything We Know
The Pogues will return for a fifth and final adventure.
Spoilers for Outer Banks season 4 part 2 ending ahead. Since its debut in the dark days of April 2020, Outer Banks has been Netflix's must-watch adventure series, a comfort show for anyone who loves sun, surf, and surprisingly resilient teen treasure hunters. Over four seasons, fans have followed Pogues John B, Sarah, JJ, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo through thrilling treasure hunts, death-defying escapes, twisted family drama, and epic romances.
Season 4, part 2, which arrived on Netflix on November 7, put the friend group through its toughest challenges yet, and many firsts for the series. Now that season 4 has ended, it's time to learn what final adventure the OBX crew has in store. Read on for everything we know about Outer Banks season 5 so far.
Is 'Outer Banks' season 5 the final season?
Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke confirmed season 5 would be the final season on November 4, 2024, days ahead of the season 4, part 2 premiere. In a written letter, the trio recalled how a photo from summer 2017, of "teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage" inspired the creation of OBX as a five-season TV series. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship," they continued.
"With a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting season 4 behind us, and are turning to season 5, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," they wrote. "Season 5 will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."
A post shared by @hichasestokes
A photo posted by on
John B actor Chase Stokes also shared the letter on his Instagram, as well as an emotional tribute to the series. "My hearts heavy writing this one.. One last ride. Thank you to everybody who has tuned in these past 5 years. You’ve given us more than we could ever give back to you," he wrote. "It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life."
When will season 5 of 'Outer Banks' be released?
It's yet to be announced when Outer Banks season 5 will be released. The best way to guess when the show will be back is to map out the series' timeline thus far. Season 1 premiered on April 15, 2020, season 2 debuted in July 2021, followed by season 3 in February 2023, and season 4's two-part release in October and November 2024. Between the show's release pattern and knowing pre-production on season 5 is already underway, there's a good chance that season 6 will debut in the first half of 2026.
Who is in the cast of 'Outer Banks' season 5?
All of the remaining Pogues are set to return to our screens for OBX 4, including Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo). Drew Starkey will also likely return as newly-minted Pogue ally Rafe Cameron, along with other supporting cast members Austin North (Topper) and Fiona Palomo (Sofia).
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Does JJ really die in 'Outer Banks' season 4?
Despite our longtime theory that the OBX crew was immortal—Sarah and JJ even survived that massive storm!—season 4 ends with the devastating death of JJ (Rudy Pankow) at the hands of his biological father, Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane). During season 4's finale standoff in Morocco, JJ gave Groff the season's treasure, the Blue Crown, as the villain held Kiara at gunpoint. However, Groff fatally stabbed JJ anyway and left his son to die in Kie's arms. JJ's last words were telling Kiara that he loved her.
After a brief memorial montage for JJ, the Pogues seem truly down and out until Rafe—who redeemed himself by helping the Pogues throughout the second half of the season—drives up and tells them that Groff is headed for Lisbon, Portugal, where he found a buyer for The Blue Crown. The last shot of season 4 is an enraged Kie declaring that the Pogues are out for "revenge."
What will 'Outer Banks' season 5 be about?
You can expect OBX season 5 to be about the fallout of JJ's death. Specifically, it'll likely see Kiara (and the rest of the Pogues, but especially Kiara) in her vengeance era. The creators told Tudum that season 5 will be “really personal," with Jonas Pate explaining, "They may end up getting treasure as part of their revenge, but it’s all about avenging JJ, and trying to get some solace or peace, and to move on from the grief they all feel."
Josh Pate added that Kiara will be "the lead dog on the hunt for Groff." He said, “They feel a duty to avenge JJ. If they don’t go after Groff, they’ll feel like they’ve let the spirit of JJ or their friendship down... I think they all feel it, like they have to do something. It’s almost to just ameliorate the grief they’re feeling."
Meanwhile, in another major twist, Sarah and John B are pregnant! The longtime couple and Outer Banks OTP learn that they're expecting in season 4, episode 7, and Sarah actress Madelyn Cline told Tudum that she "always knew that that was what our writers wanted for at least the end of the show."
Jonas Pate added that a Sarah-John B pregnancy "just seemed like a natural evolution of a challenge that they would have to grapple with." Plus, even though the pair no longer have JJ around to be the baby's godfather, the rest of the Pogues (and likely Uncle Rafe, who has started to reconcile with his sister) will be the village helping to raise the baby.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Why Prince William Was Heckled By Angry Protesters in South Africa
"Go home, you're not welcome."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Unexpected Color Combinations
She nailed the unusual duo in a recent appearance.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out Against Online Violence During New Joint Appearance
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'The Diplomat' Filming Locations: Where the Netflix Series Is Shot Across the U.K. and Europe
From St. Paul's Cathedral to the Louvre to Scottish castles.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jaylen Barron Found the Compassion in Controversy in 'American Sports Story'
The actress who plays Shayanna Jenkins in the Ryan Murphy true-crime series discusses relating to the real-life figure.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Ending of 'The Diplomat' Season 2, Explained: Breaking Down Who Planned the Attack and the Shocking Death
Kate Wyler has herself a new enemy.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Best Biopic Movies of All Time
From portraits of influential leaders to stories about iconic musicians and athletes.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
'The Diplomat' Season 3: Everything We Know
Here's what we know about the next installment of the Netflix hit, including how the season 2 finale changes everything.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
What Former 'Love Is Blind' Stars AD, Jessica, Bliss, and Zach Revealed in the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Reunion
The Netflix reality stars offered some shocking updates on their love lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
2024 Netflix Christmas Movies: Every New Holiday Film and Special Coming This Year
Expect the titles streaming soon to be steamier than your hot cocoa.
By Sadie Bell Last updated
-
'Love is Blind' Season 8: Everything We Know
We already know when more episodes of the hit reality show are hitting streaming.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated