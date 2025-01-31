January is a big month for beloved espionage thrillers returning to Netflix—first The Night Agent, now, just a week later, The Recruit. Created by Alexi Hawley and starring forever heartthrob Noah Centineo, The Recruit follows Owen Hendricks, a lawyer at the CIA, as he's sent across the world to stop the Agency's loose ends from spilling all their secrets. After season 1 saw Owen run ragged by a badass Russian former spy, season 2 sees the lawyer follow a graymailer to Seoul, South Korea, where he teams up with a skilled agent played by Past Lives star Teo Yoo.

For the highly-anticipated second season, the suspenseful series brought back its main cast of spies and bureaucrats, joined by some of the K-drama world's talented rising stars. Read on to learn more about the cast of The Recruit season 2.

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Owen Hendricks is fresh out of law school when he starts working for the CIA and immediately gets swept up into an international conspiracy involving a Russian former CIA asset. After the dramatic conclusion to his Russia case, in season 2, Owen is sent on another graymail case in South Korea, where he used to live as a child.

Noah Centineo, 28, was born in Miami and started his career as a child actor, appearing in Disney Channel original movies and series. He had a lead role in Freeform's The Fosters before his breakout role as Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series, which he recently reprised in season 2 of XO, Kitty. Next up, he's set to star in the 2025 drama movie Warfare.

Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun Kim

In season 2 of The Recruit, Owen meets Jang Kyun, an agent for South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). Though he seems mild-mannered, Owen quickly learns that Jang Kyun is a highly skilled, lethal fighter willing to do whatever's necessary to save his loved ones.

Teo Yoo, 43, was born and raised in Germany and studied acting in New York and London, graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. His most notable projects include the 2015 indie Seoul Searching; the 2018 musical Leto; the Korean movies Vertigo, New Year Blues, and Decision to Leave; and the romance K-drama Love to Hate You. He received BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award nominations for playing Hae Sung in the 2023 film Past Lives.

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland

Walter Nyland is the CIA's general counsel, supervising the CIA's lawyers and throwing Owen straight into the deep end on his first week at the Agency. Walter recognizes that Owen's impulsive methods keep the CIA out of public scandals.

Vondie Curtis-Hall, 74, is a Detroit-born actor, director, and screenwriter who started his career in theater, originating the role of Marty in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. He has appeared in movies including Coming to America, Crooklyn, Romeo + Juliet, Eve's Bayou, and Harriet. In TV, he's best known for starring in Chicago Hope, ER, Daredevil, and For the People. He's next set to return to Netflix to play Frederick Douglass in the historical thriller Death by Lightning.

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Janus Ferber is one of Owen's colleagues at the CIA, who used to be a mercenary and a star at the Agency before he grew cynical. Now he wants to do his work and go home, so he hates how Owen keeps drawing him into his chaos.

Kristian Bruun, 45, is a Canadian actor best known for playing Donnie Hendrix in the cult-hit BBC America series Orphan Black. He has also appeared in shows including Murdoch Mysteries, The Handmaid's Tale, Departure, and Snowpiercer.

Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens; Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner

Lester and Violet work with Owen at the CIA, and initially haze and look down on the newbie. While Violet believes that Owen wants to undermine her, ambitious Lester slowly warms up to Owen throughout seasons 1 and 2.

Colton Dunn, 47, is an actor, writer, and comedian best known for appearing on network comedies including Parks and Recreation, Key & Peele, and Superstore. He also received three Emmy nominations as part of Key & Peele's writing staff.

Aarti Mann, 46, is a screen actress who has held supporting and guest roles on shows including The Big Bang Theory, Suits, Scandal, Grey's Anatomy, Never Have I Ever, All Rise, and The Good Doctor. The Recruit is her first role as a main cast member.

Kaylah Zander as Amelia Salazar

Amelia Salazar works at the CIA's General Counsel's office but aspires to become a TV pundit. After beginning and ending a fling with Owen in season 1, she's still doing rehearsal news broadcasts in her guest room in season 2.

Kaylah Zander-Nuñez, 36, is a Canadian actor who has appeared on shows like Supergirl, The 100, iZombie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Goosebumps, and Fire Country.

Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane

Dawn Gilbane is a CIA case officer, best described as cutthroat and terrifying. Owen lands on her best side from the moment he meets her, and by season 2, she and her trusted ally Dodge (Jesse Collin) consider him persona non grata.

Angel Parker, 44, made her acting debut on an episode of Angel and has since appeared in shows including Lab Rats, American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson, Trial & Error, and The Rookie. She has also done voice acting for animated shows and video games.

Nathan Fillion as CIA Director Alton West

Director West is Walter's no-nonsense boss at the Agency, willing to burn anyone if it means protecting the institution. He's played by Nathan Fillion, 53, a screen and voice actor best known for starring in popular TV shows including Firefly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Desperate Housewives, and Castle. He currently stars in and executive produces ABC's The Rookie, another series created by Alexi Hawley.

Laura Haddock as Max Meladze

Max Meladze is a former Russian asset for the CIA, who is retired when she lands in jail for murder in America. She sends the agency a graymailer threatening to spill classified secrets unless they get her out of prison.

Laura Haddock, 39, is a London-born actress who has appeared in the shows Da Vinci's Demons, Luther, The Capture, and White Lines. She also played Peter Quill's mother in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Myrna Dalgleish in Downton Abbey: A New Era. From 2013 to 2019, she and fellow actor Sam Claflin were married. They share two children.

Maddie Hasson as Nichka Lashin

In season 1, we learn that Nichika Lashin is Max Meladze's secret daughter. After season 1's shocking finale, Nichika becomes a CIA asset, whose alliances usually lie with the highest bidder.

Maddie Hasson, 30, grew up a competitive dancer in North Carolina before moving to L.A. as a teenager. She has appeared in the movies I Saw the Light, Malignant, and Elevation, as well as the shows The Finder, Twisted, Mr. Mercedes, and Impulse.

Kim Young-Ah as Kim Grace

Grace, Jang Hyun's supervisor at the NIS, is a senior intelligence officer and single mother who's immediately suspicious of Owen and Janus once they arrive in Seoul.

Kim Young-ah, 49, is a prolific K-drama actress who has appeared in shows including Be Melodramatic, Hyena, When My Love Blooms, One Ordinary Day, Was It Love?, Juvenile Justice, Business Proposal, Anna, Remarriage and Desires, Behind Every Star, and the currently-airing thriller K-drama Study Group.

Shin Do-hyun as Yoo Jin Lee

Yoo Jin Lee is Owen's childhood sweetheart and first kiss, who helped him through his father's death when he lived in Korea. His mission in Seoul gives them a chance to reconnect.

Shin Do-hyun, 29, is a Korean actress and model who made her K-drama debut in 2018. She's best known for her supporting roles in the dramas Switch: Change the World, Just Dance, and Hospital Playlist, as well as her main roles in 2021's Doom at Your Service and 2024's Brewing Love.

Sanghee Lee as Nan Hee Kim

Jang Kyun's wife Nan Hee is a Korean aid worker deployed in foreign countries. She's played by Lee Sang-hee, 41, an award-winning film actress known for her roles in End of Winter, Our Love Story, and Netflix's My Name is Loh Ki-wan. On the K-drama side, she's best known for 20th Century Boy and Girl, Life, One Spring Night, Diary of a Prosecutor, All of Us Are Dead, Juvenile Justice, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and Love Scout.

Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland

Hannah Copeland is Owen's best friend, former roommate, and ex-girlfriend, who dated him for six months while they were law students at Georgetown. The daughter of wealthy D.C. lobbyists, Hannah struggles to get out from under their thumb. By season 2, she wonders whether she should distance herself from Owen.

Fivel Stewart, 28, grew up in L.A. as the daughter of stunt performers, and sister to Twilight actor Booboo Stewart. She was a child actress, musician, and martial arts champion, before her breakout role as Izzie Taylor on the Netflix series Atypical. She also starred alongside Sandra Oh in the 2022 horror movie Umma.

Omar Maskati as Jae King

In season 2, Hannah strikes a friendship and flirtation with Jae, a charming rich kid who becomes her client. He's played by Omar Maskati, 35, who has appeared in TV shows including Tyrant, Better Call Saul, Broad City, Netflix's Unbelievable, The Handmaid's Tale, and As We See It.