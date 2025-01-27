Meet the Cast of 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call'
The new hit series marks Netflix's first-ever medical K-drama.
Netflix's 2025 K-drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, is perfect for fans of fast-paced medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy and The Pitt. Based on the popular webcomic Trauma Center: Golden Hour, Netflix's first original medical K-drama follows genius surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), who sets out to revamp the trauma center at a prestigious Seoul hospital. After its release on January 24, 2025, the eight-episode series became an instant hit, quickly landing among Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows in the U.S.
To fill out the cast of the show's hospital personnel, the streaming giant gathered a cast of veteran Korean actors and up-and-coming stars, including many familiar faces for fans of Netflix K-dramas. Read on to learn more about the cast of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.
Ju Ji-hoon as Baek Kang-hyuk
At the start of The Trauma Code, Baek Kang-hyuk is a trauma surgeon working in war-torn areas overseas and then takes a job at Hankuk National University Hospital. Though many of his new colleagues judge him for his lack of manners or pedigree, he's an extraordinarily skilled physician who truly cares for his patients.
Ju Ji-hoon, 42, began his career as a model and actor, before his breakout role in the 2006 romance K-drama Princess Hours. His best-known projects include the high-grossing film franchise Along with the Gods and the Netflix historical K-drama Kingdom. In 2024, he starred in three K-dramas: the rom-com Love Your Enemy and the Hulu K-dramas Blood Free and Light Shop.
Choo Young-woo as Yang Jae-won
Yang Jae-won is a talented fellow in the colorectal surgery department, who happens to be on call for the trauma department on Kang-hyuk's first day. After a dramatic day of treating patients, Jae-won has to decide whether to transfer to the trauma center and become Kang-hyuk's mentee, or stick with the cushy, low-stress world of proctology.
Choo Young-woo, 25, studied at Korea National University of the Arts and made his acting debut in 2021, with lead roles in both the web BL series You Make Me Dance and the youth drama School 2021. He's since appeared in the dramas Once Upon a Small Town, Oasis, and The Tale of Lady Ok, in which he co-starred alongside The Glory's Lim Ji-yeon. Next, Choo will star in the fantasy romance drama Gyeon Woo and Fairy and the Netflix crime drama Mercy for None.
Ha Young as Cheon Jang-mi
Cheon Jang-mi is a trauma nurse with five years of experience who joins Kang-hyuk's new team. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea (translated by Soompi), Ha describes her character as someone who "does whatever it takes to ensure the trauma center’s survival."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ha Young, 31, began her career as a model before transitioning to acting with the 2019 drama Doctor Prisoner. She has since appeared in supporting roles in K-dramas like Mouse, Now, We Are Breaking Up, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Face Me. She first worked with Netflix on the 2023 romance drama Doona!.
Jeong Jae-kwang as Park Gyeong-won
Park Gyeong-won is a skilled anesthesiology resident who catches Kang-hyuk's attention on his first day. He's also friends with Jae-won.
Jeong Jae-kwang, 34, is an actor and model who made his TV debuts with the 2017 thriller K-drama Save Me. He has appeared in several popular K-dramas, including The Fiery Priest, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Nevertheless, My Perfect Stranger, Queen Woo, and Gangnam B-Side.
Yoon Kyung-ho as Han Yu-rim
Han Yu-rim is Jae-won's advisor in the colorectal department and the general surgery department chair, who takes arrogant pride in his credentials. His automatic disdain towards Kang-hyuk grows after the newcomer "steals" Jae-won.
Yoon Kyung-ho, 44, is a familiar face to fans of Korean entertainment, as he's held supporting roles over his 20-plus year career. His most notable credits include the films Okja, The Battleship Island, Juror 8, Honest Candidate, Seoul Vibe, and Love Reset; as well as the K-dramas Goblin, Mr. Sunshine, Confession, Itaewon Class, My Name, All of Us Are Dead, Green Mother's Club, Cleaning Up, and The Worst of Evil.
Kim Won-hae as Hong Jae-hun
Kim Won-hae, 55, plays Hong Jae-hun, an infectious disease specialist and the hospital’s director of planning and coordination. The prolific film and K-drama actor has appeared in some of Korea's highest-grossing movies, including Sunny, The Admiral: Roaring Currents, The Pirates, A Violent Prosecutor, and The Battleship Island. On TV, he's best known for being a cast member on the first four seasons of Saturday Night Live: Korea, as well as his roles in Signal, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Life, The Fiery Priest, The Good Bad Mother, and Lovely Runner.
Kim Eui-sung as Choi Jo-eun
Choi Jo-eun is Hankuk's director, who is more concerned with the hospital's business interests than the patients' care.
Kim Eui-sung, 59, is a prolific actor who began his career in the 1990s and has appeared in dozens of popular movies. He previously won a prestigious Baeksang Arts Award for his role as the selfish businessman Yong Suk in the Korean horror movie Train to Busan. On the K-drama side, he's best known for the shows W, Mr. Sunshine, Arthdal Chronicles, Taxi Driver, and Under the Queen's Umbrella.
Kim Sun-young as Kang Myeong-hui
Kang Myeong-hui is South Korea’s Minister of Health and Welfare and recommends Kang-hyuk for Hunkuk's trauma surgeon position to help revamp the department.
Kim Sun-young, 48, is a prolific stage and screen actress who many Netflix K-drama fans will recognize. She's best known for her roles in Reply 1988, Because This Is My First Life, Romance is a Bonus Book, Her Private Life, When the Camellia Blooms, Crash Landing on You, Crash Course in Romance, Queenmaker, Queen of Divorce, and A Virtuous Business.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Katie Holmes Pioneers an Unusual Shirt Styling Trick
It's unconventional, but it works.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William Reveals the Hilarious, Blunt Responses George, Charlotte, and Louis Give Him About School
The Prince and Princess of Wales's kids certainly have a way with words.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
This Paris Runway Reunites Supermodel Royalty
Jacquemus cast several models with Victoria's Secret credentials.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
'The Night Agent' Season 3: Everything We know
You can expect him to work as a double agent in the next installment of the Netflix hit.
By Radhika Menon Last updated
-
'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 4: Everything We Know
We're already dying to be back on campus with Bela, Kacey, Kimberly, and Whitney.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'The Night Agent' Season 2
The Netflix thriller series is back and Peter Sutherland is on yet another case.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Meet Theo Jang From 'Single's Inferno' Season 4: What to Know About the Rising Actor and Reality Star
The bilingual actor has dreams of making it in Hollywood.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
13 Fantasy Books to Read When You Need an Escape
If you need a bit of escapism, these #BookTok-obsessed series and enchanting novels will do the trick.
By Liz Doupnik Published
-
Who Is Park Hae-lin, the Outgoing Game Changer from 'Single's Inferno' Season 4?
The latest addition to the Netflix reality show has a history in both K-dramas and K-pop.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
10 Years Ago, ‘Catastrophe’ Gave Viewers a Messy, Hilarious Reminder That Women’s Lives Don’t Stop at 40
Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's unconventional romance series was the first show that made me embrace getting older.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet Peniel Shin of BTOB, Who Plays Joon Ho on 'XO, Kitty' Season 2
Netflix recruited the real-life BTOB member to play Min Ho's superstar brother Joon Ho.
By Quinci LeGardye Published