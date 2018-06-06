Everlane Released 2 New Sandals for Summer—Here's How to Style Them

After launching its popular wrap dress and denim, Everlane’s releasing two new summer shoes. The first, a "modern wrap sandal," features crisscross straps and comes in five colors, while the "modern buckle sandal" resembles a pair of laidback slides and comes in three colors. Following the brand's ethos for minimalist, affordable pieces, the shoes retail for only $98.

Before you commit to a pair (my personal vote goes to the buckle sandal), get inspired by how to wear them. Here, two different ways to style them—one for day and one for night—because you'll want to wear the sandals 24/7.

Daytime "Drinks With the Girls" Outfit

I wear a jumpsuit year-round (it’s my favorite one-and-done outfit), but come summer, it’s the piece I gravitate towards the most. This casual striped jumpsuit is your no-fail outfit for daytime activities. Pair it with Everlane’s buckled sandals in dark green suede to stand out in the crowd. (You know everyone else will choose the "safe" colors: black or sand.) Accessorize with some dainty, no-fuss pearl earrings and let everyone know you're "off duty," on the weekends with a clutch that spells it out.

Shop the pieces: Everlane buckle sandal, $98; Chriselle x J.O.A. jumpsuit, $55; Catbird pearl earrings, $88; Rebecca Minkoff straw clutch, $125

Nighttime "Dinner With the S.O." Outfit

It's easy to amp up the sultry factor for date night in a silky, lingerie-inspired camisole. For summer, ditch the jeans and wear a pair of black shorts (leather would be my preference) to let your legs breathe. Slip into Everlane's wrap sandal, which, luckily, comes in a variety of colors to match all your nighttime looks. Black, of course, is always a classic choice. Add a pop of color to your outfit with accessories like a tiny top handle bag. Then, wait for your SO to give you all the compliments.

Shop the pieces: Everlane modern wrap sandal, $98; Cami NYC top, $155; Marissa Webb shorts, $349; Mejuri hoop earrings, $69; Jacquemus red tote, $610

