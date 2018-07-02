Apparently I'm not the only ones eyeing Meghan Markle's closet—over the weekend, Selena Gomez showed up to the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation wearing the same Oscar de la Renta print that the Duchess of Sussex wore last month. Yup, the 25-year-walked the red carpet in a matching crop top and skirt in the same white- and blue-floral that Markle wore to the late Princess Diana's niece's wedding.

Unlike Gomez's two-piece ensemble (which you can cop here, for a whopping $2,490), the Duchess modeled the print in a long-sleeve wrap dress. Gomez took a more weather-appropriate approach with a cropped bustier and a long, flowing skirt—ditching the fascinator and sweeping her hair into a piece-y bun. Both women paired the print with understated heels—for Gomez, a pair of strappy Miu Miu sandals, and for Markle, bejeweled Aquazzura pumps (which she recycled from her wedding day).



Getty Images and Splash News

Gomez isn't the only celebrity to mirror the Duchess's style—last week, Angelina Jolie's custom Ralph & Russo dress at the Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in London gave off major Meghan Markle vibes. Considering the Duchess's style continues to be so spot on, we have a feeling that this won't be the last Meghan-Markle-inspired red carpet of the summer.