Today's Top Stories
1
Recap: ‘Sharp Objects' Episode 1, "Vanish"
2
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
3
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach
4
Justin Bieber Predicted He'd Marry Hailey Baldwin
5
Maisie Williams Shares Potential 'GOT' Spoiler

Pippa Middleton Wears Blue for Prince Louis' Christening

Is this a hint she's having a baby boy herself?

AP

Pippa Middleton has attended the last two christenings of her sister's children, so obviously she wouldn't miss Prince Louis'. For her nephew's special day at St James's Palace, the socialite arrived in a baby blue collared dress and matching fascinator. The custom Alessandra Rich pleated outfit showed off a hint of her baby bump. In previous years, Pippa has worn cream-colored ensembles with matching fascinators and nude pumps to christenings, so it was nice to see her switch things up. Meanwhile, her sister Kate Middleton chose a white Alexander McQueen look.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The church-appropriate pieces were also more polished than her casual day-to-day looks. Pippa has been living in breezy dresses, from designers like J.Crew, and can't stop wearing her wedge espadrilles. The summery shoe, of course, wasn't a fit for today's events. Pippa swapped them out for a pair of ankle-strap pumps and carried a blue clutch to match.

The expectant mother has been playing tennis to stay fit and strong during her pregnancy and revealed she's been playing for the past two trimesters, inspired by Serena Williams. She looks amazing—and so happy!—on her way to celebrate her new little nephew.

Pippa's outfit from Prince Louis' christening:

AP

Pippa's outfit from Prince Charlotte's christening in 2015:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Splash News

Pippa's outfit from Prince George's christening in 2013:

Getty Images
Related Stories
See a Full List of Prince Louis' Godparents
Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
Pippa Middleton Wore a Chic Floral Maternity Dress

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
10 Non-Ugly Waterproof Phone Cases
Kate Middleton Wore McQueen to Every Christening
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Wore All Green, Looks Amazing
Kate Middleton Wears White for Prince Louis
30 Most Iconic Fashion Moments of the '90s
Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
ASOS Released a Wheelchair-Friendly Jumpsuit
See Kylie Jenner's Dramatic Style Transformation
14 Rain Coats to Wear When It's Gross Outside
Meghan Markle Is a Ray of Sunshine in This Dress