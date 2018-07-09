Pippa Middleton Wears Blue for Prince Louis' Christening

Pippa Middleton has attended the last two christenings of her sister's children, so obviously she wouldn't miss Prince Louis'. For her nephew's special day at St James's Palace, the socialite arrived in a baby blue collared dress and matching fascinator. The custom Alessandra Rich pleated outfit showed off a hint of her baby bump. In previous years, Pippa has worn cream-colored ensembles with matching fascinators and nude pumps to christenings, so it was nice to see her switch things up. Meanwhile, her sister Kate Middleton chose a white Alexander McQueen look.

The church-appropriate pieces were also more polished than her casual day-to-day looks. Pippa has been living in breezy dresses, from designers like J.Crew, and can't stop wearing her wedge espadrilles. The summery shoe, of course, wasn't a fit for today's events. Pippa swapped them out for a pair of ankle-strap pumps and carried a blue clutch to match.

The expectant mother has been playing tennis to stay fit and strong during her pregnancy and revealed she's been playing for the past two trimesters, inspired by Serena Williams. She looks amazing—and so happy!—on her way to celebrate her new little nephew.

Pippa's outfit from Prince Louis' christening:



AP

Pippa's outfit from Prince Charlotte's christening in 2015:

Splash News

Pippa's outfit from Prince George's christening in 2013:

