On Monday, Jenna Dewan took a break from her busy schedule to check out a house in Sherman Oaks, California. The World of Dance host reportedly dropped by the neighborhood to look at Joe Jonas' former home, which might give indications that she's planning to move. For the visit, Dewan swapped her flashy, body-con stage dresses for something a little more casual. She wore a billowy white blouse with three quarter sleeves and a slightly distressed pair of blue jeans.

The 37-year-old then shielded her eyes with a pair of pink sunglasses and wore two-toned metallic sandals—perfect for walking in when house hunting. The outfit was comfy, casual, and cute, helping Dewan blend right in with her surroundings.

If you loved her Mother jeans—good news—they're still available to shop! Dewan wore "The Flirt Fray," in the color cold feet, which costs $265. She's not the only celebrity who loves Mother denim, however. Gigi Hadid, Sophia Bush, Reese Witherspoon, and Meghan Markle do too. Prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, the royal was spotted in this pair at the Invictus Games and I'm betting she would have loved Dewan's jean choice too.

Splash News

Courtesy

