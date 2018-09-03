image
Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Dress and Beauty Look Inspired Princess Deniz of Bavaria's Bridal Choices

Here's how their similar gowns and hairstyles compare.

image
Getty Images

Since May 19, 2018, achieving the ‘Meghan Markle look’ has probably been the single instruction from thousands of brides to their wedding dress designers, hairstylists, and makeup artists. Her perfectly simple and elegant choices for the royal wedding were nothing less than perfect, so it’s no surprise that even real life princesses of the world seem to be emulating the Markle bridal aesthetic themselves.

Photographs from the gorgeous wedding of Deniz Kaya, now officially titled Princess Deniz of Bavaria, were shared online this weekend, and it appears that Meghan may have unknowingly played a huge part in inspiring the beautiful bride’s appearance for her big day. Everything from her sleek updo, to her fresh, minimal makeup, and even her scooped dress silhouette, seems to have a distinct touch of the Duchess of Sussex about it.

Pictured at the church in St Mortiz, Switzerland, Princess Deniz wore an ivory lace gown with long sleeves and a wide boat neckline that showed her shoulders, very similar to the unusual Givenchy cut that Meghan chose for her own royal wedding back in May.

Wedding Of Prince Konstantin Of Bavaria And Deniz Kaya
Getty ImagesGisela Schober
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Getty ImagesDOMINIC LIPINSKI

It's a game of spot the difference between their bridal hairstyles too, as Princess Deniz emulated the Duchess’s relaxed, gathered low bun, complete with center parting and a barely-there makeup look that gave a natural, understated glow to her skin. While there was no traditional tiara for this weekend’s bride, the luxurious diamond earrings, the veil, and the cream-colored floral bouquet are all comparable to Meghan’s choices. Princess Deniz’s young flower girls were even wearing Princess Charlotte-esque white flower garlands for the ceremony.

Princess Deniz of Bavaria (no not Genovia, that’s The Princess Diaries) is now married to Prince Konstantin of Bavaria, after their wedding at the Eglise au Bois. The ceremony was celebrated with a selection of glamorous, high society guests and royalty including Princess Sofia of Sweden.

Wedding Of Prince Konstantin Of Bavaria And Deniz Kaya
Getty ImagesGisela Schober
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession
Getty ImagesMark R. Milan

It remains to be seen whether the next royal wedding in the cards—that of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksback—will feature any Harry and Meghan-inspired touches, but next time one of your friends gets married, it might be fun to play ‘Spot the Meghan Markle influence’.

image
Meghan Markle's 67 Best Looks Ever

